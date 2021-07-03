The Calcutta High Court has ordered the Mamata Banerjee government in West Bengal to immediately reinstate the security cover of BJP MLA Suvendu Adhikari, which it had withdrawn on May 18, 2021. The Leader of Opposition in the state assembly had approached the High Court over the matter.

While hearing the BJP leader’s petition, the single judge bench of Justice Shivkant Prasad observed that the security of the BJP MLA lies on the shoulders of the state and it should be its responsibility to ensure Adhikari is not exposed to threats.

The Calcutta HC stated that since Suvendu Adhikari already has Z-category security cover provided by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, the state need not provide any additional security besides the one which was withdrawn.

Meanwhile, in its defence, West Bengal Government told the court that the BJP leader is well-maintained according to the scale of Z category protectee as per the “Yellow Book” by the Government of West Bengal.

Irrespective, the Calcutta High Court asked the Mamata Banerjee govt to reinstate Suvendu Adhikari’s previous security cover.

Union Home Ministry provides ‘Z’ category security to Suvendu Adhikari

The Union Home Ministry had provided ‘Z’ category security to Suvendu Adhikari. The sanctioning of ‘Z’ security to Adhikari came after accessing the growing threats to the rebel TMC leader following his resignation from the party. Recently, Adhikari had said he has been attacked 11 times in West Bengal.

Suvendu Adhikari was on May 10, 2021 appointed the leader of the opposition in West Bengal. The BJP MLA from Bengal defeated Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee from Nandigram in the hotly contested assembly elections in the state. He had only recently joined the BJP from the Trinamool Congress in December last year.