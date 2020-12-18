‘I have been attacked 11 times’: Union Home Ministry provides ‘Z’ category security to rebel TMC leader Suvendu Adhikari

The Ministry of Home Affairs has decided to provide ‘Z’ category security to rebel Trinamool Congress (TMC) stalwart Suvendu Adhikari in West Bengal.

According to the reports, the MHA issued an order to enhance the security arrangement for Suvendu Adhikari after examining the security threat. His security detail has been updated after consultation with central security agencies. He will be now given security cover with the bulletproof vehicle in West Bengal and ‘Y+’ category CRPF security cover in other states, the MHA statement said.

Adhikari had recently quit Trinamool Congress and had also resigned from the West Bengal Legislative Assembly amidst the speculations of him joining the BJP. In his resignation letter, addressed to the party chief and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Adhikari thanked the TMC for the opportunities given to him.

Adhikari’s resignation from the state Assembly is being seen in connection with the Home Minister Amit Shah’s visit to West Bengal on December 19-20. Recently, the party had expelled Kanishka Panda, who is perceived to a close aide of Adhikari. Panda, who was the general secretary of the party at East Midnapore, had reportedly questioned the party leadership for withdrawing Adhikari’s security.

I was attacked 11 times before: Suvendu Adhikari

The sanctioning of ‘Z’ security to Adhikari also comes after accessing the growing threats to the rebel TMC leader following his resignation from the party. Recently, rebel Trinamool Congress leader Suvendu Adhikari had said he has been attacked 11 times in West Bengal.

At a recent rally in Midnapore, Suvendu Adhikari said, “I have been attacked 11 times recently. I want to tell my critics that I have people with me and these people have come for the connection I have with them.”

Adhikari’s exit might be a setback for the TMC

Former TMC stalwart Adhikari is expected to join the BJP during the Home Minister’s visit to the state. If he joins BJP, it will be a major setback for TMC ahead of Assembly elections in the state. Adhikari’s exit from TMC might prove fatal for the party as he is believed to have influence in more than 80 Assembly seats in addition to the clout he retains in the party.

Further, his absence will also have a huge impact mostly in South Bengal, old Midnapore, West Midnapore, and many other areas like Murshidabad, Nisith Pramanik had said.