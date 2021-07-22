Thursday, July 22, 2021
Watch: Neck-deep water, floating cars, people stuck in subways: Videos show destructive natural forces in action during China floods

Former China Correspondent of ABC Bill Birtles shared a few videos of the destruction. In one of the videos, a family was seen stuck in the car while floodwater flows right above them.

OpIndia Staff
China Floods: Henan Province experiences heaviest rain in 1000 years
Heavy rains in Henan, China have killed at least 25 people so far (Image: India TV)
4

The Central Chinese province of Henan is experiencing nature’s wrath as the flood situation got worse in the region after the recent torrential rains. The streets of several cities, including the capital Zhengzhou where 20cm of rain between 4 PM and 5 PM were recorded on July 20 have been submerged. Sudden floods trapped people in the corners of the waterlogged roads, shopping malls, offices and underground subway trains.

People across the flooded region of China have been sharing videos to express their ordeal. The display of destruction after heavy rainfall gets scarier with every video. A few users on the social media networks compiled the videos and pictures in threads. A Twitter user that goes by the name Manya Koetse shared a number of videos. In one of the videos, water could be seen roaring in the subway station.

In another video, people were seen stuck in subway trains. The water has reached up to the chest.

Other videos showed floating cars in the floods. A man was seen trying to get out of the flooded road.

One video showed an ongoing rescue operation where people who were stuck in a mall were being brought out.

Many people were trapped in lower levels and were being pulled out by good Samaritans with the help of ropes. 

In one of the most horrific videos, children were seen stuck in flooded kindergarten. Koetse said, “Just before midnight, over 150 people (kids and teachers) were rescued from a flooded kindergarten in Zhengzhou. Glad to see some of the kids and firefighters smiling during the rescue operation.”

Former China Correspondent of ABC Bill Birtles shared a few videos of the destruction. In one of the videos, a family was seen stuck in the car while floodwater flows right above them.

In another video, the road could be seen falling apart due to heavy rains.

The heaviest rainfall in 1,000 years

Officials in China said that Henan province has witnessed the heaviest rainfall in 1,000 years. At least 25 people including 12 subway passengers have lost their lives. Chinese media has claimed that 1.24 million people were affected by the rains and 1,60,000 were evacuated by the authorities.

At least 25 people, including 12 subway passengers, have been killed in the downpour so far, as China’s central Henan province witnesses its heaviest rainfall in a 1,000 years. Officials have stated that Zhengzhou recorded 617.1 mm rainfall from Saturday to Tuesday, nearly the same as the annual average rainfall in the city (640.8 mm).

Searched termschina flood, henan floods, heavy rain damage
OpIndia Staff
Staff reporter at OpIndia

