The Central Chinese province of Henan is experiencing nature’s wrath as the flood situation got worse in the region after the recent torrential rains. The streets of several cities, including the capital Zhengzhou where 20cm of rain between 4 PM and 5 PM were recorded on July 20 have been submerged. Sudden floods trapped people in the corners of the waterlogged roads, shopping malls, offices and underground subway trains.

People across the flooded region of China have been sharing videos to express their ordeal. The display of destruction after heavy rainfall gets scarier with every video. A few users on the social media networks compiled the videos and pictures in threads. A Twitter user that goes by the name Manya Koetse shared a number of videos. In one of the videos, water could be seen roaring in the subway station.

The videos shared on Chinese social media about the floodings in Henan following the heavy rain really show the severity of the situation. These are some of them. pic.twitter.com/zZMKxvAGAX — Manya Koetse (@manyapan) July 20, 2021

In another video, people were seen stuck in subway trains. The water has reached up to the chest.

Subway passengers trapped in the water. pic.twitter.com/IyqmKN7WEr — Manya Koetse (@manyapan) July 20, 2021

Other videos showed floating cars in the floods. A man was seen trying to get out of the flooded road.

This video was shared on Weibo earlier tonight. pic.twitter.com/uPKVQZqWZz — Manya Koetse (@manyapan) July 20, 2021

One video showed an ongoing rescue operation where people who were stuck in a mall were being brought out.

More footage from Tuesday 7.20 in Zhengzhou, where some people were trapped in an underground mall and people worked together to get them out. pic.twitter.com/M1pVcOLTb3 — Manya Koetse (@manyapan) July 20, 2021

Many people were trapped in lower levels and were being pulled out by good Samaritans with the help of ropes.

Earlier in this thread there was a video of people helping those trapped in lower levels. There is more footage showing other places in Zhengzhou where citizens also joined forces to help those trapped by the water to get out safely. pic.twitter.com/1R9q1JcUtY — Manya Koetse (@manyapan) July 20, 2021

You know it’s bad when the fish are swimming across the streets. pic.twitter.com/Fz9o3g0sGs — Manya Koetse (@manyapan) July 20, 2021

In one of the most horrific videos, children were seen stuck in flooded kindergarten. Koetse said, “Just before midnight, over 150 people (kids and teachers) were rescued from a flooded kindergarten in Zhengzhou. Glad to see some of the kids and firefighters smiling during the rescue operation.”

Just before midnight, over 150 people (kids and teachers) were rescued from a flooded kindergarten in Zhengzhou. Glad to see some of the kids and firefighters smiling during the rescue operation 🙌 pic.twitter.com/iX26hdMTDx — Manya Koetse (@manyapan) July 20, 2021

Former China Correspondent of ABC Bill Birtles shared a few videos of the destruction. In one of the videos, a family was seen stuck in the car while floodwater flows right above them.

1/3 Some really distressing videos coming out of Zhengzhou in central China – this driver looks rather calm under pressure. But other videos on WeChat show what appear to be people clearly struggling to keep their heads above the flood waters. Death toll so far is 1, 2 missing pic.twitter.com/P8dEk1B1iC — Bill Birtles (@billbirtles) July 20, 2021

In another video, the road could be seen falling apart due to heavy rains.

Massive flash floods caused by heavy rain in Zhengzhou, central Chinese province of Henan, severe damage reported. pic.twitter.com/P8xd79TzCS — Linh (@Linh_ho87) July 20, 2021

The heaviest rainfall in 1,000 years

Officials in China said that Henan province has witnessed the heaviest rainfall in 1,000 years. Chinese media has claimed that 1.24 million people were affected by the rains and 1,60,000 were evacuated by the authorities.

At least 25 people, including 12 subway passengers, have been killed in the downpour so far, as China’s central Henan province witnesses its heaviest rainfall in a 1,000 years. Officials have stated that Zhengzhou recorded 617.1 mm rainfall from Saturday to Tuesday, nearly the same as the annual average rainfall in the city (640.8 mm).