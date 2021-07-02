Days after unidentified men fired shots at the son of Munawwar Rana, a team of police officials reached the house of the poet in Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh, reported Aaj Tak.

In a video uploaded on Twitter, the poet’s daughter Fauzia Rana has alleged that the cops barged into her house, late at night on Thursday (July 1). She accused the cops of searching her house without a warrant and refusing to divulge any information behind their late-night arrival. Fauzia Rana has further accused the Uttar Pradesh police of harassment and intimidation, on the behest of the State government.

While reprimanding a police official, the poet’s daughter was heard as saying, “How did you even get in? Is this a way to enter someone’s house? There are several female occupants here…Who the hell you are? Who gave you permission to come here? Answer the question.” She had called the move an act of ‘political vengeance’ and ‘police terrorism’.

Up police ka atank raat Hamare ghr pe pic.twitter.com/7roZHtSHOp — Fauzia Rana official (@FauziaRana2) July 2, 2021

Aaj Tak reported that Fauzia Rana has claimed that the cops searched the in-house library and forced her father to sit outside the house. She has further alleged that the police seized the mobile phone of her 16-year-old daughter. According to Fauzia Rana, the cell phone contained personal information and pictures of her daughter. While referring to the police as ‘government-sponsored hooligans’, she claimed that the officials denied the entry of media persons and her lawyers into her house.

Police had arrived to arrest Munawwar Rana’s son

As per reports, the police had arrived to arrest the poet’s son Tabrez. Tabrez had accused some of his family members and relatives of an attempt to murder him recently. There was a firing incident on Tabrez’s car.

As per reports, the police have stated that the firing incident was false and Tabrez had staged the attack to falsely accuse his relatives. The FIR regarding the firing incident was lodged on June 28. However, now Tabrez himself is an accused for the alleged fake firing incident, as per reports.

The Raebareli police had arrived late in the night of July 1 at the poet’s house to arrest Tabrez. But Tabrez was not found at the house.

Details of the firing incident on June 28 where Tabrez had accused his relatives

On Wednesday (June 28), Munawwar Rana’s son Tabrez Rana was attacked by unidentified, bike-borne assailants in Lucknow-Prayagraj highway at around 6 pm. Reportedly, the accused fired several rounds of bullets and damaged his car. Locals gathered at the crime spot, after hearing the gunshots while the accused managed to flee. The police put up a blockade to nab the attackers but was in vain. Tabrez Rana has filed a complaint with the police against five members of his own family.

The cops then registered a case against the five accused, namely, Ismail Rana, Rafe Rana, Jameel Rana, Shakeel Rana, and Yasar Rana (cousin), who is a close aide of politician Azam Khan. Munawwar Rana, who hails from Qila Bazar locality of Kotwali city of Rae Bareli, lives in Lucknow with the family. The police have informed about an ongoing land-related dispute with his family members in Rae Bareli for a long time. Tabrez Rana had come to the city a few days to resolve the land dispute and had been staying here.

The masked assailants, who had been sitting on a bike without number near the petrol pump located in the Tripula police station area of ​​​​Lucknow, opened fire on Tabrez Rana. The victim was driving the car at that time. Hearing the sound of gunshots, a crowd of people started gathering at the spot. The attackers fled after firing several rounds. Bullet marks were also found on the glass of the car. Inspector Atul Kumar Singh said that a case was registered on the basis of the complaint of the victim.

The SP said that Kotwal Atul Kumar Singh, SO Ashutosh Tripathi, and SOG of Mill Area were deployed to unearth details of the case. All three teams had been working on different tasks. The cops had also interrogated a petrol pump official, who was an eyewitness to the incident. The police analysed the CCTV footage of the surrounding area and found two bikers fleeing after firing gunshots. While speaking about the matter, accused Rafe Rana said that his family had inherited the land of 8.5 bighas belonging to his brother.

He said that 4 bighas belonged to him and his other brother Ismail. However, after his father’s death, the entire property got divided between the 6 brothers. Rafe Rana alleged that Tabrez had sold his share of land (equalling 18 Biswas) of land. When the matter came to light, Rana had approached the court and raised an objection with the Registrar’s office. It was only then that the land sale was stopped. He also added that the land dispute had nothing to do with the attempted assassination of the son of Munawwar Rana.