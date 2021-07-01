Thursday, July 1, 2021
Home World Crimes of the Church: Canada's residential schools where countless indigenous children suffered, died and...
Editor's picksFeaturedNews ReportsWorld
Updated:

Crimes of the Church: Canada’s residential schools where countless indigenous children suffered, died and were forgotten

According to the Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC), a large number of indigenous children that attended residential schools never made it back to their home communities. Some children ran away while others died at the schools.

Anurag
The unmarked graves and human remains are a painful reminder of Canada's residential school system that worked to wipe out the indigenous culture
Around 1200 unmarked graves have been found at three sites in Canada in the last few weeks (Image: cbc)
2

On June 30, another mass grave was reported near a former residential school in Canada. This is the third such reporting in the last few weeks. The Lower Kootenay Band, a member band of the Ktunaxa Nation, said that remains of 182 people were found in mass graves close to former St. Eugene’s Mission School in Cranbrook. The graves were spotted with the help of ground-penetrating radar.

The residential school were funded by Canadian govt and managed by Church

The Lower Kootenay Band said, “Some of the findings had the human remains buried in shallow graves only three to four feet deep.” They further added that many Lower Kootenay Band members were forced to attend the St. Eugene’s Mission School. Around 100 band members attended the school.

As per the statement issued, the search for the burial sites begun last year after an unknown and unmarked grave was found during remedial work around a cemetery located adjacent to the former school. Initial investigations revealed 182 burial sites. The statement mentioned that the graves were shallow, approx a metre deep, located within the cemetery grounds.

The Aq’am community started to identify if the graves belonged to the children who were forced to attend the school. The community leadership would like to stress that although these findings are tragic, they are still undergoing analysis and the history of this area is a complex one,” the statement read.

Canadian PM Trudeau said, “Today’s finding adds to the growing number of unmarked burial sites discovered near residential schools across Canada. Words always seem to fall short at moments like this. But to the Ktunaxa Nation and Indigenous peoples across the country, know that we’re here for you.”

Around 1000 graves located earlier

Notably, two mass graves had been found earlier, one with 215 graves in Kamloops was found on May 27, 2021, and 751 graves in Saskatchewan were found just a week ago, on June 24. Rosanne Casimir, Chief of Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc Kukpi7 had said, “We had a knowing in our community that we were able to verify. To our knowledge, these missing children are undocumented deaths,” while informing the press about the 215 graves found in Kamloops.

Canadian PM Justin Trudeau had said, “The news that remains were found at the former Kamloops residential school breaks my heart – it is a painful reminder of that dark and shameful chapter of our country’s history. I am thinking about everyone affected by this distressing news. We are here for you.”

While talking about the discovery of graves in Saskatchewan, Cowessess Chief Cadmus Delorme said, “This is not a mass gravesite. These are unmarked graves.” Though teams were unable to confirm if there were more graves at the site, finding 751 of them at a single site had shocked the whole nation. He said the penetrating radar work has a 10 to 15 per cent error rate.

Canadian PM Justin had said after the discovery of unmarked graves in Saskatchewan, “The findings in Marieval and Kamloops are part of a larger tragedy. They are a shameful reminder of the systemic racism, discrimination, and injustice that Indigenous peoples have faced – and continue to face – in this country. And together, we must acknowledge this truth, learn from our past, and walk the shared path of reconciliation, so we can build a better future.”

‘You cannot fully prepare for this’

Chief Jason Louie of Lower Kootenay Band said, “You can never fully prepare for something like this.” He added that the situation is very difficult. “It was very impactful when we got the news of the 215 souls that were located in Kamloops. And now it’s very, very personal,” he said. As of now, the investigation is at the early stages, and more information will be provided in time.

The Aq’am cemetery was reportedly established by the settlers in 1865. It was used to bury the local residents who died at St. Eugene Hospital after it opened in 1874. In the late 1800s, the community began to bury its members in the cemetery. The graves were traditionally marked with wooden crosses that deteriorate over time resulting in an unmarked grave.

The statement read, “These factors, among others, make it extremely difficult to establish whether or not these unmarked graves contain the remains of children who attended the St. Eugene Residential School.”

The church must be held accountable

Chief Louie urged that the Catholic Church must be held legally accountable for operating the institution. He said, “We were robbed of future elders. Those children, if they had not passed away, could have been elders and teachers in our communities, the keepers of knowledge. It’s devastating.”

Bob Chamberlin, former vice-president of the Union of B.C. Indian Chiefs said, “This is not something that you casually set aside and carry on with your days. It’s something that’s heavy on the hearts of First Nations people and stays in the mind as we go through our days. There are many people that are going to be struggling to a great degree.”

A brief history of Canada’s residential school’s for indigenous children

Between 1874 and 1996, the Indian Residential School system was established by the Canadian government and Churches. Though funded by the government, the schools were administrated by Churches. It was established as a part of the government policy of forced absorption of the indigenous communities that resulted in the oppression of generations of indigenous children. During that period, there were over 130 such schools in Canada

Reports suggest that the children were forcefully removed from their families to attend these schools. In the 1920s, attending these schools was made mandatory by law for indigenous children. If refused, the parents would face prison. The students would live in the school premises from September to June and were allowed to meet family members only on Christmas and Easter.

The aim of these residential schools was to “clean” out the native culture, language and heritage of the children. Their main objective was to make the children denounce their ways of life and make them more ‘suitable’ for a white, Christian society. This objective was achieved by forcibly keeping the children away from their families, mental, physical and emotional torture and a complete ban on native language and lifestyle within the school premises. The children were often given minimal education and were forced to do hard agricultural labour.

The search for the ‘missing children

According to the Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC), a large number of indigenous children that attended residential schools never made it back to their home communities. Some children ran away while others died at the schools. These students are now called the “Missing Children”. The Missing Children Project documents and deaths and burial sites of such children who died while attending the residential schools. So far, the project has identified over 4,100 children who died while attending a residential school.

In a report published in 2015 after a six-year investigation into the now-defunct system, it was termed as “cultural genocide”. The report documented horrific details of abuse, rape, malnutrition and other atrocities suffered by the students who attended the school. As many as 150,000 were known to have attended the school system between the 1840s and 1990s. The recently discovered remains of 215 are believed to be new burial sites and not included in the list of over 4,100 students who died at the schools.

In 2008, the Canadian government formally apologized for the system.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsCanada residential schools, Inuit culture, Church residential schools
Anurag
B.Sc. Multimedia, a journalist by profession.

Related Articles

Trending now

World

Crimes of the Church: Canada’s residential schools where countless indigenous children suffered, died and were forgotten

Anurag -
Unmarked graves of 182 people found close to former St. Eugene's Mission School in Cranbrook.
News Reports

Zydus Cadila applies for emergency use approval for its ZyCov-D vaccine, ready to produce 5 crore doses by 2021 end

OpIndia Staff -
Sharvil Patel, MD, Cadila Healthcare said, "As the first-ever plasmid DNA vaccine for human use, ZyCoV-D has proven its safety and efficacy profile in our fight against Covid-19".

13-year-old boy in Syrian camp for ‘Caliphate Cubs’ narrates how children were taught guns and Quran by ISIS, wants to go home in London

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
13-year-old Abdullah, who is held at a Kurdish-run detention centre for ISIS children, was brought to Syria from London by his parents who had joined ISIS

‘We weren’t happy with his relationship with Sikh girl’: Sister of accused in J&K abduction and conversion to Islam row says

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Shahid Nazir Bhat, the man accused of abducting and converting Manmeet Kaur, Sikh girl from Kashmir, is a divorcee with a six year old child.

Left-wing outlet The Hindu kneels before Chinese money, puts full-page advertorial celebrating 100 years of Communist Party of China

Media Shashank Bharadwaj -
The Hindu has published multiple editorials praising Xi Jinping and the CCP, not to mention full page advertorials paid for by the Chinese.

Dehradun: Bajrang Dal stops Welham school’s Halal meat tender, objects to Hindu students being forced to eat Halal

News Reports Anurag -
Bajrang Dal Dehradun protested against Welham School for its Halal meat tender.

Recently Popular

Entertainment

Befitting reply? “Tapsee Pannu begs to producers to get ‘leftover’ roles” says Kangana Ranaut

OpIndia Staff -
Ranaut said that there was a time when Pannu took pride in when someone called her “gareeb producer ki Kangana (Kangana of poor producer).”
Read more
News Reports

‘Tricked into religious conversion for marriage and then father in law demanded sex’, J&K woman reveals her ordeal

OpIndia Staff -
Victim says her mother in law and other relatives asked her to get into marrying her father in law and having physical relationship with him 'to keep it within family'
Read more
News Reports

74% Indian Muslims prefer Sharia over Indian laws: Pew Research

Anurag -
Interfaith marriages find strongest opposition among the Muslim community as per the research. 80% Muslims do not want their women to marry non-Muslim men, while 76% do not want men to marry non-Muslim women.
Read more
News Reports

World’s second-largest kids’ apparel manufacturer Kitex Group withdraws projects worth Rs 3,500 crore in Kerala, alleges witch-hunt by authorities

OpIndia Staff -
World's second-largest kids' apparel manufacturer Kitex Group's MD alleges witch-hunt by Kerala govt, cancels project word Rs 3,500 crore
Read more
News Reports

8 European nations accept Covishield in their Green Pass after India’s warning to quarantine their citizens. Details

OpIndia Staff -
The EU Digital covid certificate or "Green Pass" will exempt those who are fully vaccinated with a vaccine approved by the EU from mandatory quarantine. The EU "Green Pass" is expected to come into effect from July 1.
Read more
News Reports

Watch: Co-Director of marketing firm hired by Congress says the party has zero ground connect, no chances of beating BJP

OpIndia Staff -
In the video, a woman, reportedly Gunjeet Kaur of Design Boxed, says that Congress has no connect with party workers and voters at the ground level, hence they can never match the BJP in the game.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
556,772FollowersFollow
24,400SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com