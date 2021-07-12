Monday, July 12, 2021
Updated:

No less than rioters: England football fans create ruckus after losing the Euro 2020 final to Italy

In a statement, the stadium's spokesperson said, "There was a breach of security, and a small group of people got into the stadium. We are now working closely with stadium stewards and security to remove these people. Anyone inside the stadium without a ticket will be instantly ejected."

OpIndia Staff
England soccer fans create ruckus in London after Euro 2020 final loss
Chaos descended on England streets as fans took to roads after loss from Italy (Image: dailymail)
3

On June 11 (Local Time), the Riot Police of England had to react swiftly on the West End of the capital after thousands of angry fans started to create ruckus on the streets as England lost Euro 2020 Finale. The fans from England were agitated right before the match itself as many of them tried to enter the fan zone in Trafalgar Square without tickets.

Riot Police descended on Piccadilly Circus and Leicester Square after the match as hundreds of football fans were reportedly seen climbing onto street lamps and setting off flares. In the finale, England lost the final to Italy on penalties.

In a statement, Metropolitan Police said, “We have made 45 arrests while policing today’s Euro2020 final. A number of officers remain on duty, helping fans leaving Wembley or central London. We are there to look out for your safety.” However, they did not confirm any reports of stabbings that had been making rounds on the social media platforms suggesting they might be fake information.

Barkenham and Dagenham Police had replied to news agencies informing them that the reports of stabbing were incorrect. They said, “This information is incorrect. We were called at 18:31hrs to reports of a group of people fighting in the area. Officers attended. No injuries were reported.”

Ticketless football fans tried to enter the stadium

Reportedly, Police had earlier informed on their official Twitter handle that they were engaging with the fans to inform them no tickets were available.

They said, “A large crowd of fans have gathered near to the fan zone in Trafalgar Square attempting to push in without tickets. There are no more tickets or seats available in the fan zone. We’re engaging with this crowd and telling them to disperse.”

During the rampage, dozens of fans were seen trampling down the security cordon at the Club Wembley entrance. The stewards and riot police had to chase them down to ensure no ticketless fan enter the stadium. However, the crowd was too large to handle, and hundreds of fans manage to enter the stadium that stunned the security guards. Some fans were seen throwing punches as the guards.

In a statement, the stadium’s spokesperson said, “There was a breach of security, and a small group of people got into the stadium. We are now working closely with stadium stewards and security to remove these people. Anyone inside the stadium without a ticket will be instantly ejected.”

Italian fans came on the roads after the win

As Italy won the game, hundreds of Italians took the roads to celebrate it. They were seen celebrating in Piccadilly Circus, where many fans were wearing “It’s coming Rome” T-shirts.

Searched termsEngland Euro Cup final, Euro Cup final, England Italy
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

