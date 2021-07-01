Fact Check: Bharuch police did not arrest Anti-Hindu Delhi riots accused

A video has gone viral on the social media platforms claiming that in a rare operation, the Gujarat police nabbed a deadly criminal namely Siraj Mohammed Anwar, an accused in the Anti-Hindu Delhi riots, from an eatery in Bharuch, Gujarat.

Sharing the video of a covert operation that has gone viral on the internet, several social media users claimed that the Bharuch police had launched an operation to nab the Anti-Hindu Delhi riots’ accused Siraj Mohammed Anwar and his accomplice after they received a tip-off.

In the viral video, one can see how four cops in plainclothes arrive at a street-side restaurant in Bharuch and sit down at a table seen at the left end of the screen. A few seconds later, the police jump on the accused sitting across the table to capture them. More cops are also seen entering the frame, surrounding the persons to arrest them.

In a rare footage, a criminal namely Siraj Mohd Anwar who was involved in Delhi Riots got arrested by Bharuch Crime Branch of Gujarat Police after they received a tip off. pic.twitter.com/W3IUBcCUK0 — 7ru7h (@7ru7h_1) July 1, 2021

Here is a screenshot of the video that has gone viral on social media platforms claiming that an accused in the Anti-Delhi riots was nabbed by the Gujarat police.

Even though the entire incident is a real and a recent one, however, it is not related to the Anti-Hindu Delhi riots as claimed by several social media users.

Fact check:

The image that has gone viral on the internet is not captured from Bharuch but at a local hotel in Amarpura village in Saraswati taluka of Patan district in Gujarat. The CCTV footage captured at the roadside restaurant on the outskirts of Patan district is not related to the arrest of anyone in the Delhi riots case.

According to the Times of India, the footage is connected to an operation launched by the Ahmedabad local crime branch officials to arrest a notorious criminal who wanted for several crimes. During the operation, the Gujarat police nabbed a criminal identified as Kishor Luhar and three others. The police captured him at an eatery in Amarpura village in Saraswati taluka of Patan district.

The accused had a pistol with him. The video of the filmy arrest went viral after the incident. In the video, it was seen that the cops were recovering a pistol from the accused and forcing him down to the floor.

When the accused is still lying face down, the cops checked the three others who were with him. The cops then kicked Luhar to make him stand up.

According to the CCTV footage, the arrest was made on June 27 evening. As per the statement released by the crime branch, the 29-year-old Luhar, a resident of Deesa town in Banaskantha, was involved in seven offences in Ahmedabad city, five in Banaskantha district, and two in Sirohi and Jhalor districts of Rajasthan.

Apart from the pistol, the police have found one magazine and five live cartridges from Luhar, who is wanted in a case registered under PASA (Prevention of Anti-Social Activities Act) charges. Reportedly, the accused was wanted for 14 offences, including robbery and rape.

In addition to this operation, the Bharuch police also launched another operation to nab a man named Siraj Manzur Alam Ansari for carrying illegal arms. In a different operation, the Bharuch police arrested Siraz, and three other accused and seized arms, including two pistols, 19 cartridges of 7.65 mm from his possession.

The accused, Siraj Manzur Alam Ansari, is a native of Bihar living in the Bhimpura area in Amod. Bharuch police said that the accused was arrested from Darol chokdi highway in Bharuch. Siraj has been booked under the Arms Act.

The two operations carried out by Gujarat police are separate incidents and nowhere it is related to the Delhi riots case.