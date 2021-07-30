The day Icchadhari ‘protestor’ Yogendra Yadav in an opinion piece claimed that the farmer protest is protecting the ‘idea of India,’ a sting operation by Zee Hindustan on the very same revealed the ugly side of it.

National Highway 09 also known as Tikri Border has been shut for the past six months with alleged farmers protesting against the Farm Laws. What started with blocking the highway and eventually led to a siege of the Red Fort on Republic Day, the ‘farmer protests’ have now turned into a breeding ground for flesh trade, as per the report.

In a shocking revelation, a Zee Hindustan reporter disguised as a farmer unearthed rampant sex trade taking place at the protesting sites. In a blatant confession, a sex worker sitting just outside the bushes on Rohtak Highway revealed that she regularly gets customers from the protesting site who pay anywhere between Rs 100-500.

As per the report, multiple sex workers have set up their camps and tents close to the Tikri Border. The reporter was also taken on a tour of the site by a fake farmer who revealed the perks of participating in the protest.

The man can be heard saying that one gets alcohol, Rs 300 per day and sex. When the reporter spoke to a local on the condition at the borders, he revealed that almost everyone is intoxicated post 7 pm. So much so that at times they come in front of vehicles passing by. He also claimed that these farmers make video calls back home while drinking or from the sex sites to provoke their families to come to the borders.

In the visuals, one can see an alleged farmer lying on the roadside in an inebriated condition. When questioned, the local revealed that he had taken drugs. The intoxicated ‘farmer protestors’ also often create nuisance in the neighbouring areas, as per reports.

Haryana Police takes cognizance of the matter

Taking cognizance of the matter, SHO Vijay Kumar said that strict action will be taken against the flesh trade and an investigation will be initiated in this matter.

Kumar also informed that this is not the first time that cases of flesh trade from near the protesting sites have come to the fore. An investigation was carried out previously as well with enhanced patrolling in the area.

“People sitting at the borders are there for drugs”

A farmer in an interview with the news channel revealed that the BKU leader Rakesh Tikait himself is a fake farmer and gets people for Rs 300 to sit at the borders. “He is defaming the real farmers by doing this. The real farmers are working in the fields,” said the man.

“The ones sitting at the borders are all there for drugs,” he added.

Another farmer said that the Farm Laws are very much in favor of the farmers and the real ones are toiling hard in the field.

“Nobody is a farmer there. They are all mafias,” echoed other farmers from Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Rajasthan.

From Bhindranwale posters to cases of murder and lynching, the ongoing farmer protests seem to have very little to do with actual farmers.