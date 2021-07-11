The Madhya Pradesh state culture minister and Mhow MLA Usha Thakur has informed on Saturday that the work to make a Gaushala (cow-shed) and an Anganwadi on the 70-bigha plot, vacated from the alleged illegal possession of Christian missionaries in Khurda village in Mhow Tehsil in Indore District of Madhya Pradesh, is in progress and would soon be completed.

Post completion, the Gaushala and Anganwadi would be handed over to a women’s self help group (SHG) for them to operate it, said the Madhya Pradesh minister.

Speaking on the issue of forced religious conversion by the Christian Missionaries, the minister said that the government in Madhya Pradesh is building Primary Health Centres so that people don’t have to go to missionaries for treatment. Because either on the pretext of providing education or medical treatment, they make people victims of religious conversion, said the Mhow minister, adding tha strict law has been made against religious conversion in the state. “Such heinous crimes will not be tolerated in Madhya Pradesh. Missionaries provide funds to anti-social elements who are involved in dividing the country”, Usha Thakur was quoted by ANI as saying.

Besides talking about the construction of the gaushala and Anganwadi, and forced religious conversion by Missionaries, there were few other queries like the implementation of the uniform civil code and the perennial problem of dumping of industrial waste in water bodies, that the minister also answered.

Assuring that the uniform civil code would be introduced shortly in the country, the minister said that prayers of the countless numbers of women who had kept a day’s fast for the introduction of the law would be answered soon. Thakur called the introduction of the uniform civil code in the country the “most vital thing for the unity, integrity and pride of the country”.

Speaking on industrial waste, the minister said an FIR had been registered in connection with the dumping of chemical-laced industrial waste in Ajnar river. Officials had earlier informed that not just the river but even underground water sources in the vicinity had got contaminated due to this incident.