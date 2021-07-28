Himachal Pradesh: Road milestones in Nayana Devi found defaced with Pro-Khalistani slogans

After farmers’ protests in Punjab and Delhi borders were hijacked by Khalistani elements, now slogans in support of the terror outfit and its ideologue Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale have been found scribbled on the road milestones in the Sri Nayana Devi-Kolanwala Toba road in Himachal Pradesh. Besides, posters bearing pro-Khalistani slogans were also seen on the roads leading to the town.

One of the messages on the road milestones in Himachal Pradesh said it was the start of the Khalistani territory. Another message said, “You are to Khalistan”. Similarly, other messages included slogans hailing Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale and Khalistan.

As per local police, the scribbling of Khalistani slogans on road milestones is the handiwork of mischievous elements bent on vitiating the atmosphere and causing panic among people. An investigation has been ordered to find out people responsible for sullying road milestones with Khalistani messages. DSP Shri Nayana Devi Ji Purna Chand said the police would soon find out the errants responsible for the vandalism and arrest them.

The matter came to light when locals saw road milestones were scrawled with messages declaring the territory to be Khalistan. They promptly informed the local administration about the road milestones being marred by messages hailing Khalistan. Slogans of “Khalistan Zindabad”, “Join Khalistan”, “Referendum 2021”, and “Join SFJ” were written in the Punjabi language. In some places, it was written with paint, while in other places, it was scribbled with a marker pen.

It is worth noting that the road milestones were defaced at a time when thousands of devotees are travelling from Kolan Wala Toba to celebrate Shravan Ashtami in Shri Nayana Devi. In such a scenario, the messages have created a stir in the region, with suspicions among people growing that some anti-social miscreants want to disrupt the festivities.