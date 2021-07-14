The Indian Army on Wednesday released a statement rubbishing a report published in the Business Standard, which said that the Indian forces and China’s PLA troopers had once again engaged in skirmishes in Eastern Ladakh.

Slamming the report titled “China India Clash Again with PLA back in Eastern Ladakh” as inaccurate and misleading, the Indian Army said there have been no clashes between the two sides in Galwan or any other area. It further said that the intention of the reporter is malafide and not based on any truth.

“The article is riddled with inaccuracies and misinformation. It is reiterated that the news report mentioning that agreements with China have collapsed, is false and baseless,” the statement said.

There has been no attempt from either side to occupy the areas from where the dis-engagement had been undertaken in February this year, the Indian Army statement added.

“Both sides have continued with negotiations to resolve the balance issues, and regular patrolling in respective areas continues. The situation on ground continues to remain tranquil. PLA activities, including turnover of troops continue to be monitored by the Indian Army,” the statement said.

The Indian Army said the article published is based on uncorroborated facts and is strongly rebutted.

Business Standard article says China-India clashed yet again in Eastern Ladakh

Earlier today, the Business Standard published an article authored by Ajai Shukla, in which he claimed the Chinese troops and the Indian forces have clashed yet again in Eastern Ladakh.

Quoting a source in the sector, Shukla said there has been at least one clash between the two sides. The article went on to allege that the location of the altercation between the two forces was allegedly the same flashpoint in Galwan where the clashes took place last June.

The article also cites military sources to claim China has deployed at least one, and probably two, regiments of S-400 air defence missiles, which would drastically erode India’s superiority in air power.

Rahul Gandhi lends credence to the uncorroborated article about renewed clashes between India and China

The article, which was thoroughly rubbished by the Indian Army, was also shared by former Congress president Rahul Gandhi. In a tweet, Gandhi shared the picture of the article published in Business Standard and said Government of India’s foreign and defence policy has weakened the country.

GOI’s use of foreign and defence policy as a domestic political tool has weakened our country.



India has never been this vulnerable. pic.twitter.com/1QLCbANYqC — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) July 14, 2021

Even after the Indian Army sternly refuted the claims made in the article, Gandhi nevertheless went on to support the unfounded assertions made in the article.

While this is not the first time that Rahul Gandhi has jumped the gun and placed his political interests before the country’s national security. Gandhi has been trotting out baseless allegations in the Rafale deal, in a bid to revive his flagging political fortunes, even though the Supreme Court ordered that there has been no wrongdoing in the agreement.