Bollywood lyricist Javed Akhtar has come up with a novel idea to rectify what he appears to consider gendered language. In his infinite wisdom, he reckons that we ought to substitute the pronouns ‘he’/’she’ and ‘him’/’her’ with gender neutral terms ‘hesh’ and ‘shim’ respectively.

Javed Akhtar does not appear to realise that despite his best intentions, the terms will be discarded by the very people he seeks to appease by suggesting such bizarre terms. One can be assured that the Woke camp will reject these terms because ‘hesh’ consists the pronoun ‘he’ and ‘shim’ contains ‘him’. Thus, it appears that his ‘toxic masculinity’ has once again motivated Akhtar to suggest words that emphasise toxic masculinity.

Furthermore, he commits the grave error of claiming that there are only two genders, which is unpardonable. As we all know, there are an infinite number of genders. Jokes apart, the suggestion by Akhtar is bizarre and frankly, downright stupid. Therefore, it is not surprising that his suggestion sparked widespread mockery.

People also noted that if ‘hesh’ and ‘shim’ are mixed, they get ‘Himesh’.

It is quite clear that Akhtar is attempting to popularise himself by jumping on the pronoun bandwagon. But in doing so, he has only made a joke of himself. However, his tweet is further confirmation of the fact that the pronoun politics that has taken the West by storm is coming to India as well, brought here by anglophile elites.

While Akhtar may be grossly out of touch, other upcoming ‘activists’ are much more suave and savvy, and thus, pose a much greater threat to common sense and sensibilities.