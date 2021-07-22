Journalist attacked by alleged ‘farmers’ at the protest site, sustains injuries on being hit by a stick: Details

Around 200 supposed farmers have reached Jantar Mantar in New Delhi to protest against the three Farm Bills. The alleged farmers had claimed that their protest would be peaceful. However, just as on 26th January, these protests also turned violence quickly.

During these protests, a TV18 journalist, Nagendra, was attacked by a lady protester with a stick while reporting on the ground. In a video, the journalist showing his injuries can be heard saying, “A female journalist who was reporting with us tried interviewing the protestors when a female protestor got abusive. When a couple of us went to talk to her she tried smashing my head with a stick”.

Showing his bleeding hand, the journalist said that there are some elements present in the protest who are there to create a ruckus.

BJP IT Cell in-charge Amit Malviya also shared this video on his Twitter profile. “News18’s cameraman Nagendra beaten up at farmer protest…There is little doubt that this protest is not what it portrays to be. Targeting media, vandalising the Red Fort, holding the capital to ransom, blocking borders at a time when sowing and harvesting seasons are at peak?” he wrote.

Pallavi Ghosh- a senior editor at CNN News18 has condemned the attack on her colleague. “Absolutely unacceptable that network18 video journalist been targetted and attacked at the farm protest at Jantar Manta(r),” she Tweeted.

Rahul Gandhi joins protest

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi though tight-lipped about the protest did mark his presence at the protest site today. Sharing the video, a cheerful Srinivas BV wrote, “Shri @RahulGandhi Ji leading protest in support of farmers at Parliament House.”

He can be seen standing with Congress leaders demanding a complete rollback of the farm laws.

Farmers reach Jantar Mantar

The agitating farmers who reached Jantar Mantar at the behest of the Delhi government’s approval are demanding to scrap three agriculture laws that were enacted in September 2020.

Self-acclaimed farmer leader Rakesh Tikait has also threatened to run a parallel Parliament.

According to news agency ANI, Tikait, who has been fanning the protest for almost a year now to make his presence felt in the political arena, said: “Farmers will run their own Parliament. Members of Parliament (MPs), irrespective of their parties, will be criticised in their constituencies if they don’t raise voice for farmers in the House”.