After the AAP government granted permission to the agitating ‘farmers’ to pervade Delhi’s Jantar Mantar to stage demonstrations against the central government’s three farm laws, Rakesh Tikait has now audaciously threatened to run a parallel Parliament.

According to news agency ANI, Tikait, who has been fanning the protest for almost a year now to make his presence felt in the political arena, said: “Farmers will run their own Parliament. Members of Parliament (MPs), irrespective of their parties, will be criticised in their constituencies if they don’t raise voice for farmers in the House”.

Farmers will run their own Parliament. Members of Parliament (MPs), irrespective of their parties, will be criticised in their constituencies if they don’t raise voice for farmers in the House: Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait pic.twitter.com/32f46swZyG — ANI (@ANI) July 22, 2021

Heavy security has been deployed at Singhu border and Tikri border as well as at Jantar Mantar in view of the protests.

Rakesh Tikait declares that the ‘farmers’ will monitor Parliament proceedings at Jantar Mantar

The Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader, reached Jantar Mantar along with protestors from across all the demonstration sites to hold ‘Kisan Sansad’ at Jantar Mantar. Tikait has reportedly said that while the monsoon session of Parliament is ongoing, the farmers will hold ‘Kisan Sansad’ and monitor Parliament proceedings at Jantar Mantar, which is just 150 metres away from that Parliament.

“I, along with eight others (protesting farmers) will leave for the Singhu border, and then will go to Jantar Mantar. We will hold ”Kisan Sansad” at Jantar Mantar. We will monitor Parliament proceedings,” said BKU leader.

Delhi govt grants permission to ‘farmers’ to stage demonstration at Jantar Mantar

Earlier in the day, OpIndia reported that the AAP government in Delhi had on July 21, granted permission to the protesting ‘farmers’ to stage demonstrations at Jantar Mantar to demand scrapping of three agriculture laws that were enacted in September 2020. As per reports, the farmers would travel to Jantar Mantar from the Singhu border in buses with Police escort.

On Tuesday, farmer unions had announced that they would hold a Kisan Parliament at Jantar Mantar during the monsoon session, and 200 protesters from the Singhu border would attend it every day from July 22. The union leaders had promised Delhi Police officials that they would hold peaceful demonstrations at Jantar Mantar and no protesters would go to Parliament.