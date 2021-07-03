A show-cause notice has been served to The Wire by Zonal Police in Kashmir for publishing fake news on its platform. The notice, signed by IPS Vijay Kumar, Inspector General of Police, Kashmir Zone, lists two specific instances where the portal has been accused of peddling fake news.

The notice says that on the 28th of June, a report was published with the headline “They have destroyed my family” where it was claimed, “In recent times, many SPO’s have resigned from services after facing threats from the militants while some have even joined the militancy.”

Kashmir Police calls it a “rumour” which “has caused fear and alarm among the masses”. “Under the circumstances when security forces in the region are working day and night to combat and eradicate the menace of terrorism in the valley such false narrative and statement without any figures based upon presumption and assumption are prejudicial to the interests of the security of the nation,” it says.

Another report from the 7th of June with the headline “Genuine encounter or custodial killing” is said to have misrepresented facts of the matter. The Kashmir Police accuses The Wire pf “mischievous misrepresentation of facts” and says that the accused was arrested in an FIR and all legal procedures have been followed.

“Executive Magistrate was present on the site and witnessed the efforts made by the Police to bring his mother on site and persuade the armed accused to surrender. The remand proceedings have been duly adhered followed by detailed report submitted to the competent Hon’ble Court,” the show-cause notice said.

The Kashmir Police accuses the leftist portal of indulging in “misrepresentation of facts, sensationalism, concocted mixing of facts with opinion of some unknown experts”. The portal was also accused of engaging in a media trial.

The notice asks The Wire to explain why necessary action under law or a formal complaint before the Press Council of India (PCI) should not be registered. It gives the portal a week’s time to submit its reply.

The Wire has a reputation of peddling fake news in order to peddle propaganda against India. The two reports in question mark only recent efforts by the portal to malign the security forces of the country.