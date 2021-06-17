Thursday, June 17, 2021
Home Media The Wire tries to force fit a 'hate crime' angle in Ghaziabad incident only...
Editor's picksFeaturedMediaNews Reports
Updated:

The Wire tries to force fit a ‘hate crime’ angle in Ghaziabad incident only because victim is a Muslim

The Wire lowers its bar, goes from whitewashing Islamist terrorists to defending random 'taveez maker' from rural Uttar Pradesh

Nirwa Mehta
The Wire founding Editor Siddharth Varadarajan (left), elderly Muslim man beaten up in Ghaziabad (right)
6

Propaganda outlet The Wire seems to be tying itself in knots after an FIR was registered against it for spreading fake news to fan communal hatred in the Ghaziabad fake ‘hate crime’ case. In an article titled “Muslim Victim’s Family Challenges ‘No Communal Angle’ Claim by UP Police” published on June 16, 2021, The Wire tries to bring out the victim’s side of the story in a bid to give itself a clean chit for not doing due diligence before crying itself hoarse over ‘hate crime’.

On June 14, a video was shared by ‘fact-checking’ website Alt News cofounder Mohammed Zubair claiming that an elderly Muslim man was thrashed and forced to chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’. Soon, it was picked up by various influential people and media outlets who like to further the ‘Dara Hua Musalman’ narrative. However, Ghaziabad Police’s investigation has destroyed the conveniently crafted narrative.

Turns out, the elderly Muslim man Abdul Samad Saifi was an occult practitioner and used to make ‘tabeez’ (amulets) and some of his customers got unhappy after the ‘tabeez’ misfired. The said customers, then beat him. This was an internal freud propagated as ‘hate crime’. However, despite matters coming to fore, The Wire, has continued to hold on to its narrative even though it is on a flimsy ground.

Read how The Wire is trying to force fit the ‘hate crime’ angle in the petty crime case just because the victim is from Muslim community.

The Wire takes random letter as ‘proof’

The Wire has shared an image of a ‘complaint’ which Abdul Samad Saifi, the occultist, allegedly submitted to police but was not included in the FIR. It claims that the complaint was ‘written’ by Abdul Samad Saifi on 6th June, 2021, a day after he was assaulted. In it, apparently, Saifi had claimed he was forced to chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’.

The Wire is using this to counter with UP Police FIR which stated that in the original FIR on assault filed, Abdul had not mentioned anything about ‘Jai Shri Ram’.

The Wire report

So, the ‘police complaint’ which is not acknowledged, does not have any stamp of police station, has been taken as gospel truth by The Wire. Audacity is that The Wire even admits that there is no official acknowledgement. The date written on top right corner is taken as ‘proof’ by The Wire.

Taveez pe taveez!

Moving on, The Wire then tries to dismiss claims that Abdul practiced occult and was involved in making and selling ‘tabeez’. The Police had said that the fight took place because Abdul’s customer of his occult-amulet was upset because it misfired. This is how The Wire has tried to dismiss claims:

The Wire on Taveez

The Wire cites Abdul’s son Babbu who claimed that his father did not know the attackers. He claimed that his family trade is ‘carpentry’ and that the police’s claims of taveez were untrue.

However, here is Abdul admitting he knew the attackers.

In fact, not only that, he is admitting to have made a ‘taveez’ for one of the attackers at least. Here is the occult material retrieved from Abdul.

But Babbu’s word that no one in family makes ‘taveez’ is truer for The Wire than actual evidence.

Turning accused into ‘rescuer’

Next, The Wire claims that one of the accused, Aadil, is wrongly named and he actually went to ‘rescue’ Abdul.

The Wire on Aadil

The Wire tried to insinuate that UP Police arrested one Muslim accused in the thrashing of elderly Muslim man to rule out communal angle. It cites Aadil’s brother Fazal Khan who claimed that Aadil had gone to ‘rescue’ Abdul and was falsely implicated.

However, one of the accused, Saddam, who had introduced another client for occult to Abdul has stated that Aadil was called upon by another accused Parvesh.

Parvesh Gujjar had hired occultist Abdul’s services and when it misfired, he confronted Abdul. Once there, he had called up Aadil who arrived on spot with other men who were involved in the subsequent fight.

The entire premise of The Wire report to refute the UP Police investigation is hearsay which does not hold water in light of evidence that shows otherwise.

The Wire cites complaint

The Wire then cites the unacknowledged so-called police complaint where in Abdul claimed he was abducted on his way to mosque on gunpoint. However, Saddam’s testimony reveals that Abdul was taken to meet Parvesh and it was Saddam’s brother in law Intezar who introduced Saddam to Parvesh.

This just shows that his religious identity had absolutely nothing to do with him beaten up. Him being involved in occult practices, however, should alarm The Wire, but it even refuses to acknowledge it.

The Wire turns into shrink:

The Wire and Abdul’s wife

The Wire, to show the human-interest angle in occultist Abdul’s case, brought in his elderly wife. Describing her as sitting on a bed and crying, his elderly wife claimed that the incident where her husband was beaten up for making misfiring taveez has had ‘deep psychological impact’ on him and his family.

Even by The Wire standards, this is a poor attempt at whitewashing an occultist. Perhaps, like The Quint, they should aim a little higher and whitewash Islamist terrorists instead.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsloni incident, ghaziabad incident, ghaziabad jai shri ram chant
Nirwa Mehtahttps://medium.com/@nirwamehta
Politically incorrect. Author, Flawed But Fabulous.

Related Articles

Trending now

Media

The Wire tries to force fit a ‘hate crime’ angle in Ghaziabad incident only because victim is a Muslim

Nirwa Mehta -
The Wire lowers its bar, goes from whitewashing Islamist terrorists to defending random 'taveez maker' from rural Uttar Pradesh
Law

‘Based on social media narrative than evidence and chargesheet: Delhi Police files SLP after Pinjra Tod accused get bail

OpIndia Staff -
On 15th June, the Delhi High Court granted bail to Jamia Milia Islamia student leader Asif Iqbal Tanha, far-left ‘activists’ Devangana Kalita and Natasha Narwal in the Anti-Hindu Delhi riots case.

Ghaziabad Fake Hate Crime: Complaint filed against Swara Bhaskar, Twitter India MD, accused of fanning communal hate

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Despite being called out as fake news, Bollywood entertainer Swara Bhasker continued to spread the lies that she heard the video wherein the men beating up the elderly Muslim man forced him to chant 'Jai Shri Ram'.

Organisation, that tried to help Prashant Bhushan keep illegal Rohingyas in India, could be compromised by China, UK Parliamentary Panel finds

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
UK House of Commons Foreign Affairs Committee is all set to release a report that says that China is on its way to breaking up multilateral organisations

Watch: Bauna Saddam, man who hired Abdul to make ‘tabeez’ reveals details, occult material obtained from Ghaziabad elderly man

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
More details emerge in the Ghaziabad fake 'hate crime' case. Occult material, confession of man who hired him for his 'services' show how Abdul lied

Ghaziabad fake hate crime case: Unmuted video of elderly man seconds before he was beaten up released. Watch

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
In the video, Abdul can be heard admitting that one Intezar sent some people to him to make the 'tabeez' (occult amulet) and put them in his spell as he had some work from them.

Recently Popular

Entertainment

Salman Khan’s ‘Radhe – Your Most Wanted Bhai’ earns Rs 17,792 over three days from two theatres in Maharashtra: Details

OpIndia Staff -
Citing low occupancy, the theatres screening Salman Khan starrer Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai have reduced number of its daily shows
Read more
News Reports

Virtual hearing embarrassment: Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi caught attending the court proceedings without pants

OpIndia Staff -
Abhishek Manu Singhvi was caught attending court proceedings in boxer shorts when one of the screens accidentally fell off and showed the naked legs of the senior advocate
Read more
News Reports

As Yogi Sarkar lodges FIR against Twitter, 8 others, Alt News co-founder Zubair deletes fake hate crime video: Details

OpIndia Staff -
The UP Govt has initiated action against Twitter for failing to take down tweets that spread misinformation about a crime in the state.
Read more
News Reports

Did a journalist inadvertently end up revealing real reason why Rahul Gandhi ended his West Bengal rallies?

OpIndia Staff -
COVID-positive Rahul Gandhi cancelled his public rallies in West Bengal, but did not disclose it while announcing the same. He, instead, claimed it was being done in view of raging pandemic.
Read more
News Reports

Uttar Pradesh: FIR against The Wire, Alt News cofounder Zubair, Rana Ayyub, Twitter and others for fake ‘hate crime’. Details

Anurag -
The UP Police in its FIR stated that the accused tried to fan communal discord by spreading fake news that an elderly Muslim man was beaten up and forced to chant 'Jai Shri Ram'
Read more
News Reports

The Quint withdraws its cartoon defaming ‘Jai Shri Ram’ chant after Ghaziabad ‘hate crime’ turns out to be fake

OpIndia Staff -
TheQuint in an attempt to further its Hinduphobic propaganda published a cartoon featuring two completely unrelated incidents and parroted Zubair's baseless claims.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
554,085FollowersFollow
24,400SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com