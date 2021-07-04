Communist-led Kerala has now become the major concern in terms of the fresh coronavirus cases in the country as it accounted for over 29% of all the fresh cases recorded in the country on Saturday.

According to the data, Kerala remains the worst Covid-19 affected state in the country and continues to be the epicentre of the pandemic. Kerala has reported 12,456 positive cases in the last 24 hours and has recorded 135 new fatalities taking the death toll in the state to 13,640.

On Friday, Kerala had reported 12,095 fresh Covid-19 cases while recording 146 more deaths. Thus, Kerala continues to be a burden to the country’s efforts in tackling the second wave of the pandemic even as other states have successfully reduced fresh Covid-19 cases.

Image Source: Covid19India.org

Malappuram remains to be the top contributor of fresh cases in the state, with 1,640 cases. In addition, Thrissur-1450, Ernakulam-1296, Thiruvananthapuram-1113, Palakkad-1094, Kollam-1092 have all contributed to more than 1,000 Covid-19 infections.

With Kerala constantly recording over 12,000 cases almost every day, the total tally of Covid-19 cases has reached 29,61,585.

Image Source: Covid19India.org

On Saturday, Kerala reported 135 deaths, taking the death toll rose to 13,641.

Image Source: Covid19India.org

Meanwhile, Kerala remains the state with the highest number of fresh infections in the country, while Maharashtra is the worst affected state right from the beginning of the pandemic. The states of Maharashtra, Kerala and Tamil Nadu have contributed more than 26,000 cases out of the 43,000 cases reported across the country.

As per state health minister Veena George, 1,19,897 samples were tested in the last 24 hours and the test positivity rate was 10.39 per cent.

Maharashtra recorded 9,489 cases in the last 24 hours to take the total tally to nearly 61 lakhs Covid-19 cases in the state. Tamil Nadu is the third in line in terms of fresh cases recorded as the southern state has recorded around 4,013 cases. The three states – Kerala, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu account for nearly 61 per cent of the total cases that were recorded in the country.

Image Source: Covid19India.org

The major concern is that the latest delta-plus variant has been reported in all these three high-burden states.