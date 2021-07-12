Kerala High Court on Monday dismissed plea of the two accused in sensational palm-chopping case of 2010. A Division Bench of Kerala HC was hearing pleas of two accused for deferring the second phase of trial scheduled before the Ernakulam NIA Special Court.

As per reports, two accused had chopped off the right palm of T. J. Joseph, then a teacher in Newman College, Thodupuzha on 4th July 2010 when he was returning home from church with his family. He was accused of preparing a question paper for second year B.Com students containing a reference to Prophet Muhammad.

Of the 51 accused, 45 were chargesheeted by the NIA and 31 were put on trial. Of that, 13 were convicted in 2015. The accused were members of radical Islamist group PFI.

The appeal was filed by the accused, Sajil of Muvattupuzha and M.K. Noushad from Aluva, challenging an order of the NIA Special Court, Ernakulam, declining to postpone the trial. The duo wanted to postpone the trial due to COVID pandemic.

As per reports, Sajil was amongst the seven member group that attacked Joseph. Other than him, M K Nazar, one of the key conspirators, Shafeeq, Najeeb, Asiz Odakali, Mohammed Rafi, Subair T P, M K Noushad, Mansoor, P P Moideen Kunju and P M Ayoob will be facing the trial in the case. Saved, the accused who chopped off the palm of the teacher is still on the run. The case has over 200 witnesses.

T. J. Joseph’s palm chopped off

As per reports, on 4th July 2010, Joseph was returning home from Church with his family. His car was blocked by the seven member group near his residence in Muvattupuzha. The mob first attacked his car and broke windows and assaulted other family members of Joseph. Later, Saved allegedly pulled Joseph out and chopped off his palm accusing him of ridiculing Islam using his hand and that he should not write with his hand anymore.