On July 26, Delhi Police arrested a man from Delhi identified as Rajesh for killing his 26-year-old wife, Babita. He had married her in December 2020 after she accused him of rape. Rajesh led the Police to the spot along the Nainital-Haldwani highway, where he allegedly dumped the body. After recovering the body, Rajesh was arrested and a case has been filed under Sections 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence) against Rajesh.

Sub Inspector Narendra Singh led the team of Delhi Police to Nainital. He said that woman had accused Rajesh of rape, after which he was arrested and sent to jail. “Rajesh was released from jail after filing an affidavit that he will marry Babita. Both got married in December 2020,” he added.

As per reports, Babita and Rajesh used to work together in a mall and they got into a relationship. They also got into physical relationship and Babita got pregnant. When she asked Rajesh to marry her he refused. Subsequently in July 2020 she filed a rape complaint against Rajesh when he was taken into police custody. To escape the punishment, he signed an affidavit that he will marry her. But he was not happy with the marriage.

Babita went missing in June

On June 15, Babita’s parents filed a missing report at Dwarka Police station, Delhi, as she was missing since June 11. During the investigation, the Police traced her location on June 12, 2021, near Hanumangarh temple, Nainital. Vijay Mehta, officer-in-charge, Tallital police station, District Nainital, was contacted by Delhi Police for further investigation. According to Mehta, they traced Rajesh’s phone around the same time and found out he was also in Nainital.

Rajesh initially denied any role in her disappearance

Initially, during interrogation, Rajesh denied any role in her disappearance. However, later he claimed that he decided to kill his wife as she and her mother were harassing him. As per Police’s report, he convinced Babita to come along to Udham Singh Nagar on the pretext of checking on his mother. They further went to Nainital and left on June 12.

On the way back, he switched of Babita’s mobile. Hindustan Times quoted Mehta saying, “About 13 km from Nainital, he expressed his desire to have a physical relationship with his wife at a secluded place. He took her to a cave. After having sex, he strangled his wife.”

He then returned to Delhi and few days back he returned to Uddham Singh Nagar and went to Nainital again for a vacation with his former lover.

Police have arrested him, and further investigation is underway.