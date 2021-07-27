Tuesday, July 27, 2021
HomeNews ReportsMan kills wife after sex in a cave near Nainital, 6 months after he...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

Man kills wife after sex in a cave near Nainital, 6 months after he married her to escape rape charges

Rajesh had married Babita in December 2020 after he was released from jail on signing the affidavit that he would marry her. She had accused him of raping her.

OpIndia Staff
Delhi Police
A joint team of Nainital Police and Delhi Police recovered Babita's body after Rajesh led them to the spot (Image: HT)
332

On July 26, Delhi Police arrested a man from Delhi identified as Rajesh for killing his 26-year-old wife, Babita. He had married her in December 2020 after she accused him of rape. Rajesh led the Police to the spot along the Nainital-Haldwani highway, where he allegedly dumped the body. After recovering the body, Rajesh was arrested and a case has been filed under Sections 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence) against Rajesh.

Sub Inspector Narendra Singh led the team of Delhi Police to Nainital. He said that woman had accused Rajesh of rape, after which he was arrested and sent to jail. “Rajesh was released from jail after filing an affidavit that he will marry Babita. Both got married in December 2020,” he added.

As per reports, Babita and Rajesh used to work together in a mall and they got into a relationship. They also got into physical relationship and Babita got pregnant. When she asked Rajesh to marry her he refused. Subsequently in July 2020 she filed a rape complaint against Rajesh when he was taken into police custody. To escape the punishment, he signed an affidavit that he will marry her. But he was not happy with the marriage.

Babita went missing in June

On June 15, Babita’s parents filed a missing report at Dwarka Police station, Delhi, as she was missing since June 11. During the investigation, the Police traced her location on June 12, 2021, near Hanumangarh temple, Nainital. Vijay Mehta, officer-in-charge, Tallital police station, District Nainital, was contacted by Delhi Police for further investigation. According to Mehta, they traced Rajesh’s phone around the same time and found out he was also in Nainital.

Rajesh initially denied any role in her disappearance

Initially, during interrogation, Rajesh denied any role in her disappearance. However, later he claimed that he decided to kill his wife as she and her mother were harassing him. As per Police’s report, he convinced Babita to come along to Udham Singh Nagar on the pretext of checking on his mother. They further went to Nainital and left on June 12.

On the way back, he switched of Babita’s mobile. Hindustan Times quoted Mehta saying, “About 13 km from Nainital, he expressed his desire to have a physical relationship with his wife at a secluded place. He took her to a cave. After having sex, he strangled his wife.”

He then returned to Delhi and few days back he returned to Uddham Singh Nagar and went to Nainital again for a vacation with his former lover.

Police have arrested him, and further investigation is underway.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsrajesh babita, rajesh murder, man accused of rape kills wife
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
563,074FollowersFollow
24,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com