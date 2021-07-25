Sunday, July 25, 2021
Technology is being harnessed for greater good: PM Modi praises AP’s weatherman and Odisha’s internet sensation in Mann ki Baat

PM Modi introduced the two internet sensations, Andhra Pradesh's Sai Praneeth B and Odisha's YouTuber Isak Munda, as perfect exemplars of how "technology is being harnessed for greater good".

OpIndia Staff
PM Narendra Modi, while addressing the nation through his monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat shared the inspirational life journeys of Andhra Pradesh’s weatherman Sai Praneeth B and Odisha’s internet sensation Isak Munda whom he introduced as perfect exemplars of how “technology is being harnessed for greater good”.

PM Modi introduced Sai Praneeth B to his viewers as a software engineer from Andhra Pradesh, who has creatively put technology to use to help many farmers across Andhra Pradesh whose livelihoods have been affected due to a lack of real-time weather updates. The 24-year-old Praneeth, through his social media presence, has helped several rural and urban people as well.

PM Modi on AP weatherman Sai Praneeth

The Prime Minister says that Praneeth uses his talent to carefully analyses and breaks down weather data procured from different data sources in simpler terms so that it helps farmers.

Praneeth translates the information in various local languages and posts on social media handles, thereby providing timely weather updates to the farmers.

Next PM Modi, underlining the prudent use of social media, praises Odisha YouTube sensation, Isak Munda, in his Mann Ki Baat programme. Belonging to an extremely humble family, living in a small village in the Sambalpur district of Odisha, Isak Munda worked as a daily wage labourer. Munda started his YouTube channel during the first lockdown in 2020 and went on to become a social media influencer, earning lakhs of rupees from his YouTube videos. Munda posts videos of the tribal village culture of Odisha.

“Isak Munda ji, living in a village in Sambalpur district of Odisha, used to work as a daily wage labourer but now he has become an internet sensation. He is earning a lot of money from his YouTube channel. He is celebrating by mixing culture & cuisine and inspiring us all,” the PM said.

PM Modi on Isak Munda

The Prime Minister also gave an account of good quality products being made out of banana fibre and food products from banana flour in Uttar Pradesh and Karnataka. He said that by manufacturing goods from Banana fibre, a local woman earns anything between Rs 400 to Rs 600 per day in Uttar Pradesh and Karnataka.

PM Modi said that usually, the farmer who cultivates bananas have to spend extra money to dispose of the branches of the banana trees. However, through this unique idea of using banana fibre to make different products, workers in Uttar Pradesh and Karnataka are creating the best by utilising waste.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had addressed the 79th episode of his monthly radio programme ‘Mann Ki Baat’ today.

OpIndia Staff
Staff reporter at OpIndia

