Sunday, July 25, 2021
Did you know that you can get tax free income if you inform govt about smugglers? This and more as OpIndia’s Nirwa Mehta chats with Dr Kiran Kumar Karlapu, IRS

All things you may or may not wanted to know about pichhe se sona kaise nikalta hai.

OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Editor Nirwa Mehta chats with Dr Kiran Kumar Karlapu from emotional scenes at airports to gold smuggling and all thing in between
Did you know that the code name for smuggled gold bars is ‘Cadbury’ because of the size and shape? Or that Customs officials have developed a sixth sense to sometimes catch gold smugglers at airports? Oh, did you know how the smugglers smuggle gold hidden in their rectum and how Customs officials retrieve it?

OpIndia Editor Nirwa Mehta, in a freewheeling chat with Dr Kiran Kumar Karlapu spoke about this and a lot more.

Amongst other things, Dr Kiran mentions how informants, who give tipoffs to Customs officials can get up to 20% of the value of the goods retrieved. And all this is tax free.

You can follow Dr Kiran Kumar Karlapu on Twitter @scarysouthpaw and Nirwa Mehta on @nirwamehta.

