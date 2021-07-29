Thursday, July 29, 2021
Updated:

Pakistan: Five men booked for abducting, gang-raping and killing a goat

The accused raped the animal one after another, tortured and then brutally murdered it. According to the locals, the accused ran away after sexually assaulting and killing the animal.

OpIndia Staff
Five men drag goat, gang-rape, and kill a Goat in Okara, Pakistan/ Image Source: Dawn
7

A case has been registered against five men in Pakistan for raping and killing a goat in Okara on Tuesday, reports Express Tribune.

According to the reports, the shocking incident of bestiality took place in the jurisdiction of the Satghara police station. Five men – Naeem, Nadeem, Rabb, Nawaz and another accused abducted one goat that belonged to a labourer named Azhar Hussain. After abducting the goat from Azhar’s house, the five men dragged the goat into a nearby compound.

Later, the accused raped the animal one after another, tortured and then brutally murdered it. According to the locals, the accused ran away after sexually assaulting and killing the animal.

Meanwhile, the owner of the goat has filed a complaint, after which a case has been registered by the police.

Following the complaint, the police recovered the body of a sexually assaulted goat and shifted it to a nearby hospital. The medical report confirmed the goat was raped before it was killed. The police have launched a search operation to arrest the rapists.

Taking notice of the incident, DPO Faisal Shehzad ordered Satghara SHO Javed Khan to arrest the culprits immediately. SHO Javed Khan said the suspects accused would be arrested soon.

Meanwhile, the local residents of the area are outraged against the raping and killing of the goat and have demanded strict action against the rape accused.

OpIndia Staff
Staff reporter at OpIndia

