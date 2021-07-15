The Vice President of Afghanistan Amrullah Saleh has said that Pakistan has warned the Afghan forces against taking any action against the Taliban, which is rapidly capturing the country. In a tweet,

Breaking: Pakistan air force has issued official warning to the Afghan Army and Air Force that any move to dislodge the Taliban from Spin Boldak area will be faced and repelled by the Pakistan Air Force. Pak air force is now providing close air support to Taliban in certain areas — Amrullah Saleh (@AmrullahSaleh2) July 15, 2021

The First Vice President of Afghanistan said that the Pakistani Air Force is now providing close air support to the Taliban in certain areas.

The Spin Boldak area in the Kandahar district was captured by the Taliban yesterday, including the Chaman-Spin Boldak border crossing with Pakistan. The second most important border crossing between Afghanistan and Pakistan was closed for the public by Pakistan after the Taliban took it over. The Talibs had removed the Afghanistan flag and hoisted its own flag at the border crossing. Now according to Amrullah Saleh, Pakistan is supporting the Taliban so that Afghan forces can’t regain control of the area.

Some reports had said that the Afghanistan govt had claimed that its forces have re-captured the Chaman-Spin Boldak border crossing, but the Taliban has denied the reports. The Islamic terror group continues to control the border town including the border post.

According to social media users from the area, Pakistan has started delivering weapons to Taliban through the border crossing after the Afghan forces were forced to retreat. One Twitter user claimed that Pakistani Army loaded weapons from the Quetta military cantonment this morning and delivered the same to the Taliban through the Chaman border.

In these military vehicles, the Pakistani army loaded weapons from the Quetta military cantonment this morning and delivered through the Chaman border to help the Taliban. Pakistan is a factory of terrorists. The UN must take strict action.#PakStartedWarAgainstAfg pic.twitter.com/Ret7x2AxUY — Pashtoon yar (@PashtoonsY) July 15, 2021

Amrullah Saleh also gave update on the efforts of the Afghan forces to recapture areas lost to Taliban. He said that the Afghan forces are defending Qala Naw, the provincial centre of Badghis province. The forces encircled the town, making it a kill zone for the Talibs, which forced the Taliban to use the community elders to negotiate a ceasefire so that they can leave the town.

Also our brave commandoes of 215 Corps re-captured Chakhansour district in Nimroz – killing all Talibs & re-taking 10 APCs that were lost last week. It is a matter of time. Afg is too big for Pakistan to swallow. Too big. — Amrullah Saleh (@AmrullahSaleh2) July 15, 2021

He said that the 215 Corps have re-captured the Chakansour district in Nimroz, killing the Talib fighters. Saleh informed that they have now regained 10 APCs which were captured by Taliban last week.

He further said that Afghanistan is too big for Pakistan to swallow, implying that Pakistan will never be able to take control of Afghanistan using the Taliban as proxy.