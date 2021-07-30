Indian intelligence agencies believe that Pakistani terrorist organisations Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed could target Hindu Temples in Jammu & Kashmir on the second anniversary of the abrogation of Article 370 to spark communal tensions. According to reports, they have received information that Hindu Temples could be attacked on the 5th of August and on Independence Day on the 15th of August.

Consequently, security has been increased in the state. On Thursday, drones were spotted at three different locations in Jammu & Kashmir. The first was spotted at Samba’s Ghajwal police station area and ITBP centre, the second at Chliyari International Border area and the third at the Bari Brahma area. Consequently, a high alert has been sounded.

Drones have increased in the area. On Friday (July 22), the Jammu and Kashmir police shot down a Pakistani drone, carrying 5kg of explosives, at Kanachak near Jammu.

On June 27, the Indian Air Force tweeted that two low-intensity explosions took place in the technical area of Jammu Air Force Station. The blasts took place at around 1:42 AM on Sunday and were so powerful they could be heard till 1 km distance. The drone dropped the bombs at a location close to the Helicopter hangar. The IAF suspected that these attacks were intended to target the strategic assets of the Indian Air Force located inside the airbase.

With August 5 and Independence Day approaching, security has been beefed up to thwart any possible mischief in the states by terrorists from across the border.