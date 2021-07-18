IRS officer Piyush Thorat earned the wrath of people on social media after delivering a ‘hot take’ on the concept of arranged marriages. The self-proclaimed ‘dog parent’ has since then deactivated his Twitter account. But that was not before netizens captured screenshots of some of the other problematic tweets he had made earlier or those that he had ‘liked’.

The tweet that started it all

Netizens captured a screenshot where it could be seen that Piyush Thorat had ‘liked’ a tweet that wished for death upon ‘Sanghis’.

On another occasion, Thorat retweeted a tweet that peddled hatred against Brahmins.

In another tweet, he appeared demonstrate an unbridled hostility for the rich.

Piyush Thorat, in the past, has also peddled hatred against North Indian men.

The animosity he bears towards the Brahmin community is quite evident from his tweets.

Thorat also idolizes rabid Hindu-hater Periyar.

Piyush Thorat has pronouns in his Twitter bio, a sufficient indication of his ideological inclinations.

Thorat has, since then, deleted his account. Thorat, an IRS officer of 2015 batch also believes that ‘rational people’ are the ones who identify themselves as ‘feminists, anti-casteist, communist and liberal’ amongst others.

His tweets demonstrate amply the authoritarian tendencies among Indian bureaucrats. It also highlights the ideological bias in the bureaucracy. It is particular dangerous as their ideological orientations is at stark contrast with that of Indians at large.

The beliefs he is against, that is, his disdain for arranged marriages and love for gender identity politics, is at odds with even the voter-base of non-BJP parties. The conduct of bureaucrats during the Covid-19 pandemic, which ranged from thrashing the groom and purohita at a wedding to beating a boy who was out to get medicines, combined with the ideology that so many bureaucrats possess does not inspire confidence in them.