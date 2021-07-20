Bollywood actress Poonam Pandey has alleged that upon contractual disagreement with Raj Kundra and his associates in 2019, her number along with her images were leaked and she was subjected to filthy calls. Pandey was reacting to arrest of Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty’s businessman husband Raj Kundra’s arrest last night in connection to creating and distributing porn.

While commenting on the recent case, Pandey said, “At this moment, my heart goes out to Shilpa Shetty & her kids. I can’t imagine what she must be going through. So, I refuse to use this opportunity to highlight my trauma.” She added that she filed a police complaint against him in 2019 in Bombay High Court for fraud and theft. As the matter is sub judicial, she refused to comment further. She said, “I have full faith in our police & the judicial process.”

The case of Poonam Pandey’s app

Though in his statements, Kundra had said that he had exited the company in December 2019, he was a partner when Pandey signed a contract with them. Kundra had said, “I had invested in a company called Armsprime Media last year, which makes apps for celebrities. I am not aware of the petition as I exited the venture in December 2019 with a sale to the current shareholders.”

In her complaint, Poonam said, “I collaborated with the company for an app named after me in March 2019. We had agreed upon a certain percentage of the revenue generated by the app to be given to me. However, I realised certain discrepancies in revenue sharing and hence, decided to terminate the contract. I also informed them about the same via an email.”

Things did not go as planned. She said that soon she realised that not only her photos and videos were being used by the company without any authorisation, her phone number was also allegedly leaked. Poonam said, “All hell has broken loose since. They continue to post my pictures and videos on the app. To my horror, they also leaked my personal mobile number along with messages like ‘Call me now as I am free to talk’ and ‘Call me now. Let us talk, and I will strip for you on the app. After that, I started receiving calls from all over, not in dozens but thousands, at odd hours, asking me for explicit services. People started sending me pornographic images and videos. I even left the country for three months hoping that the situation will become normal on its own. However, as soon as I landed back, I started receiving calls and obscene messages all over again.”

Some of the callers claimed that they knew her address too. She had to change her number to get rid of the continuous harassment. She added, “Sometimes, I would get calls where I could only hear heavy breathing from the other side. These callers claim to know my address, too. I changed my number, but after I messaged Saurabh Kushwah (one of the associates of the app company, who is one of the accused) from my new number, asking him to refrain from uploading my pictures and videos on the app, I started receiving calls and messages on that number, too.”

Raj Kundra’s arrest

On Monday, Mumbai Police arrested Raj Kundra for his alleged involvement in a pornography case that has been under investigation since February 2021. His name appeared after the property cell came across the involvement of a company named Kenrin based out of the UK. Umesh Kamat, executive, Kenrin, was arrested by the Police. Kamat was a former employee of Kundra and accused of uploading at least eight obscene and pornographic videos shot by actress Gehna Vasisth on an app.