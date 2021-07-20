On July 19, Himanta Biswa Sarma, the Chief Minister, Assam, informed the Assembly that a group of 1000 youth dubbed as ‘population army’ would be sent to different parts of the state to raise awareness about the importance of population control. They will also provide contraceptives along with information about population control measures.

Population explosion is the root cause of economic disparities and poverty among minority Muslims in Assam.



I spoke at length today in the Assembly and sought cooperation of both @INCIndia and @AIUDFOfficial in our pledge to fight #population explosion for prosperity of all. pic.twitter.com/YgS6FMk5LL — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) July 19, 2021

CM Sarma termed population explosion as the root cause of “economic disparities and poverty among minority Muslims in Assam”. He added, “If population growth among Hindus in Assam was 10 per cent from 2001 to 2011, it was 29 per cent among Muslims.”

The youth will be selected from the char chapori (riverine sand bars) and sent to areas of Lower Assam. ANI quoted CM saying, “Around 1,000 youths from the char chapori (riverine sand bars) will be engaged to create awareness about population control measures and to supply contraceptives. We are also planning to create a separate workforce of ASHA workers who shall be responsible for creating awareness about birth control and also supply contraceptives.”

CM sought cooperation from Congress and AIUDF

In a post on his social media platforms, Biswa said he spoke in length in Assembly and “sought cooperation from both Indian National Congress and All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) in our pledge to fight population explosion for the prosperity of all.”

CM Biswa has been promoting the importance of population control and pushing the need to promote measures that the government should take to control the population explosion.