The much-awaited Shri Ram Mandir in Ayodhya will open to devotees for worship by the end of 2023. According to the reports, Champat Rai, general secretary of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, said that the sanctum sanctorum of the Ram temple would be opened for devotees to offer prayers to Ram Lalla by the end of 2023.

The announcement came after a two-day meeting of the 15-member Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust with engineers and architects. The meeting was chaired by Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust chief Nripendra Misra.

The office-bearers of the trust, who are overseeing the construction of the Ram Mandir, said that the complete construction of the entire 70-acre campus would be finished by the end of 2025.

On August 5, 2020, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had laid the foundation of the temple in a historic ceremony. The 500 years wait of the Hindu devotees worldwide came to an end when Prime Minister Narendra Modi performed the Ram Mandir’s Bhoomi Pujan.

However, the work was temporarily halted in January this year after engineers had found water under the proposed temple site. Currently, engineers are working on the foundation of the temple, and it is likely to be completed by September 15.

Reportedly, the engineers are using Sandstone from UP’s Mirzapur and Rajasthan’s Jodhpur, and marble from Rajasthan’s Makrana and pink stone from Rajasthan’s Bansi Paharpur for the temple construction. The second phase of the work is likely to start in November this year after Diwali.