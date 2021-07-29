Rana Ayyub claims ancient therapy used by Greek physician Hippocrates is ‘Muslim practice’

‘Journalist’ Rana Ayyub on Thursday credited Islam for ‘cupping’, an alternative therapy used by swimmers in competitive sporting events. Ayyub claimed that cupping, which was used by Greek physician Hippocrates was a ‘traditional Muslim practice’.

Rana Ayyub’s now deleted tweet

In a now-deleted tweet, Ayyub claimed that Prophet Muhammad called it one of the best medicines.

Cupping is an ancient alternate healing method aimed to treat pain. It involves creating suction to skin via glass cups using heat or vacuum.

It is believed that Greek physician Hippocrates used the same. Hippocrates lived between c. 460 – c. 370 BC. However, Ayyub credited it as Muslim practice when Islam as a religion was created in 7th century, a couple of centuries after Hippocrates died.

Cupping has been practiced across centuries and through civilisations and continues to be used even now even though some medical experts believe it is pseudo science and dispute the benefits of the same.