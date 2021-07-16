Rahul Gandhi fanboy Saket Gokhale has deleted the tweets where he made unfounded allegations against Lakshmi Puri, wife of Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri. Saket Gokhale alleged that Puri bought a house worth $2.5 million in Switzerland, for which the couple did not have enough legitimate sources of income. The house was purchased in 2006.

Source: Twitter

When one clicks on the link to the tweet, it says that the tweet does not exist. Intriguingly, Saket Gokhale had told the Court that he would not voluntarily delete the thread.

Source: Twitter

A quick search on Twitter shows that he appears to have deleted all his tweets on Lakshmi Puri.

Source: Twitter

The Delhi High Court had heavily criticised Gokhale and directed him to delete the tweets against Lakhsmi Puri. The Court has asked, “So any Tom, Dick and Harry can write anything vilification against anyone on the internet”.

During the hearing, the Delhi High Court asked Congress supporter Saket Gokhale how could he vilify people as he did with regards to Lakshmi M Puri. In its scathing observation, the Court slammed Saket Gokhale, saying that he must have gone to them to make necessary clarifications before he got to the public domain if he had any problem with public functionaries.

Lakshmi Puri has served as Assistant Secretary-General at United Nations, Deputy Executive Director at United Nations Women, and Ambassador of India to Hungary and accredited to Bosnia and Herzegovina. She is currently working as a commentator on National and International Affairs.

Before suing Gokhale, Puri had said, “Get your facts right, Saket Gokhale & there is no ‘mystery’. I was an International Civil Servant from 2002 to Feb ‘18. Drew a tax free UN salary of over US $200,000 annually when I bought the apartment in Geneva.”