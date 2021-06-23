Wednesday, June 23, 2021
Home News Reports “Prepare to be sued”: Former IFS officer Lakshmi M Puri shuts up Congress supporter...
Editor's picksFeaturedNews ReportsPoliticsSocial Media
Updated:

“Prepare to be sued”: Former IFS officer Lakshmi M Puri shuts up Congress supporter Saket Gokhale for misleading allegations against her

Hardeep Singh Puri's Lakshmi M Puri schooled Saket Gokhale that as a UN official, she earned $200,000 per year, and hence she was able to afford a house in Geneva

OpIndia Staff
Lakshmi M Puri
Saket Gokhale got schooled by former Ambassador. (Image: alchetron/report Wire)
356

On June 23, Lakshmi M Puri, wife of Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, gave a befitting reply to alleged activist and Congress mouthpiece Saket Gokhale for creating a mischievous Twitter thread filled with baseless allegations against her. Lakshmi Puri has served as Assistant Secretary-General at United Nations, Deputy Executive Director at United Nations Women, and Ambassador of India to Hungary and accredited to Bosnia and Herzegovina. She is currently working as a commentator on National and International Affairs.

Gokhale’s allegations against Puri

In the tweets, Gokhale alleged that Puri bought a house worth $2.5 million in Switzerland, for which the couple did not have enough legitimate sources of income. The house was purchased in 2006. Gokhale alleged that it was declared first by Hardeep Singh Puri in 2017 as a member of the union cabinet. Lakshmi Puri took a loan of CHF 1.6 million for the house.

As 20% of the loan amount has to be covered by the borrower, Puri had to show an income of CHF 3,00,000 which, according to Gokhale, was not possible as she was drawing Rs 8.4 lakh with Rs 1.4 lakh grade pay as an IFS officer. He had calculated that the annual income of Lakshmi M Puri would be Rs 10-12 lakh per year. He also calculated that a down payment of CHF 5,40,000 (Rs. 4.3 crores) must have been made, which according to him is not possible with the known incomes of the Puris.

Screenshot of a tweet from Gokhale’s tweet threat against Lakshmi M Puri. Source: Twitter

Lakshmi M Puri gave a befitting reply

Puri took to Twitter to reply to Gokhale’s allegations and asked him to get his facts right. She informed that while posted at UN, she was getting a tax-free salary as per UN scale, not as per IFS scale. Therefore, she was getting over US $200,000 per year, which translates to around Rs 1.5 crore at the current exchange rate. She said, “Get your facts right, Saket Gokhale & there is no ‘mystery’. I was an International Civil Servant from 2002 to Feb ‘18. Drew a tax free UN salary of over US $200,000 annually when I bought the apartment in Geneva.” She further added, “All facts declared to concerned authorities. Prepare to be sued.”

This shows that the annual income of Lakshmi M Puri was significantly higher than Rs10-12 lakh estimated by Saket Gokhale, which explain how she was able to afford the house. It shows there is no ‘mystery’ in the issue as alleged by Saket Gokhale, it only shows that he is ignorant about the remuneration of people employed at the United Nations. Lakshmi Puri also threatened that she will sue Saket Gokhale.

Saket Gokhale spreads further lies in defence

After taken aback by the rebuttal from Puri, Gokhale tried to salvage his position on the issue. He asked if she was earning $200,000 a year, why it was not mentioned in the affidavit submitted by her husband Hardeep Singh Puri during his Rajya Sabha election. However, as always, this allegation by Gokhale was also baseless.

Saket Gokhale pointed towards the affidavit where the income of Hardeep Singh Puri’s spouse income was mentioned as Rs 11.52 lakh for the financial year 2016-2017. By this, he wanted to prove that Lakshmi M Puri’s true income was not mentioned in the union minister’s affidavit, despite the fact that she was a govt official earning a salary, not a businesswoman who can hide income. Regarding the affidavit, it clearly mentions that it needs the income as reflected in the Income Tax return for that financial year.

As Lakshmi M Puri was not earning her salary in India, her salary was not mentioned in the ITR filed in India. The amount of Rs 11.52 lakh mentioned in the affidavit must be from her other sources of income in India.

Saket Gokhale also questioned why the details of assets owned by Lakshmi Puri are not mentioned in the affidavit of her spouse, which is an absolute lie. The affidavit mentions the details of nine bank accounts held by her in India, Geneva and New York, with a combined deposit of around Rs 3.50 crore. The details were mentioned under the heading “Details of Movable Assets”, which also informed that she has gold worth Rs 20 lakh.

Netizens came in support of Puri

Several netizens supported Lakshmi M Puri and explained how ignorant Gokhale behaved while drawing the allegations. Sourabh Choudhary, National General Secretary BJYM, said, “Please for God sake stop calling yourself a transparency activist and investigator, as you are bringing shame to those who take their job seriously. To correct your facts for a long time, Smt Lakshmi M Puri served in UN where salaries are tax-free and paid in dollars.” He further asked Gokhale to research appropriately before making such baseless allegations.

Kaushik Burman, Strategic Partner at Gogoro, said, “UN pay, cost of living adjustments and allowances are in the public domain. Names of UN senior staff and their tenures is in the public domain. MPs assets liabilities declarations all online. UN salary is not subject to Indian tax at all. It’s a tax-free salary. #factcheck must.”

Previous blunders by Saket Gokhale

This is not the first time Saket has made baseless allegations. In April 2021, he was caught peddling lies to defend the Maharashtra govt’s harassment of Bruck Pharma director over Remdesivir supply. He later complained with Maharashtra Home Minister about how Leader of the Opposition Devendra Fadnavis or the BJP, as private players, could obtain a crucial drug when its sale is allowed only to the state government.

In March 2021, he tried to float the conspiracy theory that the BJP IT cell was behind the letter because why would Parambir Singh refer to himself with ‘Shri’ salutation. As the letter was not signed and Parambir Singh respectfully addressed himself as ‘Shri’, Saket Gokhale declared that the letter was fake. Incidentally, the assertion of Saket Gokhale had come despite Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh had issued a statement confirming Parambir Singh’s letter.

Reportedly, a complaint was lodged with the Narcotics Control Bureau against Saket Gokhale, accusing him of earning drug money through the means of crowdfunding. Also, several people, including left liberals, have accused him of being a ‘fraud’ and had alleged that Gokhale collects money on the pretext of filing RTIs.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

“Prepare to be sued”: Former IFS officer Lakshmi M Puri shuts up Congress supporter Saket Gokhale for misleading allegations against her

OpIndia Staff -
Alleged activist and Congress mouthpiece Saket Gokhale made baseless allegations against Lakshmi M Puri, wife of Hardeep Singh Puri
News Reports

Ever Given: Ship that blocked Suez Canal has since been held by Canal authorities, they wanted 916 million dollars

OpIndia Staff -
After demanding 916 USD initially, the canal authorities had later lowered the demand amount to 550 million. A final settlement is expected to be reached soon.

Trinamool MP Mimi Chakraborty duped by fake IAS officer’s fake vaccination drive, one arrested

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Mimi Chakraborty was reportedly duped by a man who claimed to be an IAS officer and requested the TMC MP to be chief guest at a COVID-19 vaccination drive organised by him.

Telangana: Woman working at Christian priest’s home dies in police custody, officer suspended

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Mariyamma, who used to work as a domestic help at local priest Father Balaswamy's house in Govindapuram village, breathed her last on June 18 after cops allegedly assaulted her.

Kanpur: Hindu families put “for sale” signs outside their houses after being forced to convert to Islam, SP MLA accused of shielding the goons

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
10 Hindu families in Rail Patri colony in Kanpur live under constant fear as they have been threatened either to covert to Islam or leave the area.

Covid-19: A third wave may come, but it is not going to especially target children. Facts Vs speculations

News Reports Anurag -
Speculations that the next Covid wave in India is going to hit children are misleading. Here are the facts.

Recently Popular

Media

Ravish Kumar appears massively frustrated as India administers 85 lakh COVID vaccines in single day, this is why he does not make sense

OpIndia Staff -
Ravish Kumar goes on a ranting spree to hate on PM Modi by camouflaging propaganda as 'criticism' over COVID-19 vaccination
Read more
Cricket

How Venkatesh Prasad is winning hearts with his ‘Sanghi’ posts, one tweet at a time

OpIndia Staff -
Venkatesh Prasad demonstrated the Surya Namaskar for his followers, performed in deference to the Sun God.
Read more
News Reports

‘Is your father a mali or chowkidar? I will cancel your license, H*r*m*zade’: Maneka Gandhi threatens vets in viral audios

OpIndia Staff -
The Indian Veterinary Association in a letter have condemned the unruly behavior and unparliamentary language used by Maneka Gandhi against animal doctors.
Read more
Opinions

With 1500 squatters kicked out from Lutyens bungalows, it might explain why its always Modi vs All

Abhishek Banerjee -
The Congress has a long tradition of not implementing rules
Read more
News Reports

Oxfam says reporting rape cases harms black and marginalised people, blames ‘privileged white women’ for root causes of sexual violence

OpIndia Staff -
Oxfam says that fighting against sexual assault legitimises criminal punishment, which harms black and other marginalised people
Read more
News Reports

After being slammed by Bombay HC for lack of evidence, Mumbai police names Arnab Goswami as an accused in second TRP chargesheet

OpIndia Staff -
Republic TV had submitted before Bombay HC that Mumbai Police have deliberately not named Arnab Goswami in charge sheet to keep the investigation open
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
555,501FollowersFollow
24,400SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com