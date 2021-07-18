Sunday, July 18, 2021
HomeWorldISI instructs Taliban and Pakistani forces helping them to destroy Indian assets and gestures...
News ReportsWorld
Updated:

ISI instructs Taliban and Pakistani forces helping them to destroy Indian assets and gestures of Indian goodwill, intel inputs say

Intel inputs suggest that they have been specifically instructed to target Indian assets and gestures of goodwill by the Indian Government.

OpIndia Staff
ISI instructs Taliban and Pakistani forces helping them to destroy Indian assets and gestures of Indian goodwill, intel inputs say
Afghan National Army (ANA) soldiers patrol the area near a checkpoint recaptured from the Taliban, in the Alishing district of Laghman province, Afghanistan July 8, 2021.REUTERS/Parwiz
214

The Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) in Pakistan has instructed the Taliban and the Pakistani forces who have joined them to destroy symbols of Indian goodwill in Afghanistan, ANI has reported. According to intel inputs, around 10,000 Pakistanis have entered Afghanistan to assist the Islamic terrorist’s group in claiming the country.

Intel inputs suggest that they have been specifically instructed to target Indian assets and gestures of goodwill by the Indian Government. India has invested $3 billion in the reconstruction efforts in the country over the past couple of decades that include the Afghan Parliament and the 218-km road between Delaram and Zaranj Salma Dam.

Only recently, an Indian photojournalist with Reuters was killed by the Taliban during clashes with Afghan forces. The Afghan Government had suggested earlier that they may seek military assistance from India in the near future.

“Should we not get to a stage in the peace process with the Taliban, then maybe a time (will come) where we would be seeking India’s military assistance, more military assistance in the years ahead,” Farid Mamundzay, Afghanistan’s Ambassador to India had said. However, the Afghan envoy has clarified that the war-torn country is not seeking Indian troops on its soil.

“We are not seeking India’s assistance with sending troops to Afghanistan. Their footprint in Afghanistan to fight our war would not be needed at this stage,” he said. The envoy added that the Afghan Air Force could benefit from Indian assistance, including in matters like pilot training—which he said India was “naturally” a place it would want involvement from.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsTaliban attacks India
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
560,653FollowersFollow
24,500SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com