Reuters photojournalist Danish Siddiqui, who received international praise for Covid funeral pyre pics, killed by Taliban in Afghanistan

Only on the 13th of July, Siddiqui had tweeted how he had narrowly escaped disaster after the Humvee he was traveling in was attacked by Taliban forces.

Reuters photojournalist Danish Siddiqui killed by Taliban in Afghanistan
Danish Siddiqui, Right- The Reuters Photojournalist taking some rest with Afghan troops on 13th July in Afghanistan
Indian journalist Danish Siddiqui, who has been reporting from Afghanistan the past few days, was killed in Spin Boldak district, Kandahar, reports say. Danish Siddiqui was working with Reuters as a photo journalist.

Only on the 13th of July, Siddiqui had tweeted how he had narrowly escaped disaster after the Humvee he was traveling in was attacked by Taliban forces. He was traveling with Afghan forces, with whom he was attached to the past few days.

Siddiqui was at the centre of the controversy during the peak of the second wave of Covid-19 in India when insensitive photographs of funeral pyres were splashed across the media.

Photograph captured by Danish Siddiqui for Reuters on April 23

The photographs were widely criticized for being insensitive.

Photograph captured by Danish Siddiqui for Reuters on April 22

However, he had also received international praise for the photographs.

Photograph captured by Danish Siddiqui for Reuters on April 28

Siddiqui was also awarded the Pulitzer as part of the Reuters team for the coverage of the Rohingya crisis. The Vice-President of Afghanistan, Amrullah Saleh, had stated on Thursday that they had been warned by Pakistan that any attempt to repel Taliban from the Spin Boldak area, where Siddiqui was killed, would incur action by the Pakistani Air Force.

With US withdrawal from the country, the Taliban has been capturing more and more area and is on the verge of taking complete control of Afghanistan.

