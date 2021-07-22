Thursday, July 22, 2021
Updated:

Taliban may next target Kashmir, Kerala after Kabul, reveals Pakistani journalist

According Pakistani journalist Amjad Ayub Mirza, the Pakistan Army has been planning to use the chaos inside Afghanistan to fuel insurgency not just in Kashmir but also in Kerala, which has become the latest hotbed of radical Islamic movements in India.

OpIndia Staff
66

As the Taliban continues to make speedy advances into the heartland of Afghanistan with the active support of the Pakistan military, security experts believe that the resulting instability in the war-torn country might fuel massive security implications on India.

According Pakistani journalist Amjad Ayub Mirza, the Pakistan Army has been planning to use the chaos inside Afghanistan to fuel insurgency not just in Kashmir but also in Kerala, which has become the latest hotbed of radical Islamic movements in India. Pakistan, which has made no secret of being a safe harbour for terrorists, has been accused of played its part in destroying Afghanistan. It now intends to incite Muslims from Kerala and Kashmir to keep India busy.

As per Mirza, Pakistan-sponsored terrorism will now lead to renewed insurgency in Kashmir and may lead to similar situation in Kerala. Experts believe that Pakistan will try and use radical Islamism in Kerala to its advantage. As the Taliban take over Kabul, Pakistan may now focus on radicalising Muslim youth in Kerala, who could be conveniently used overburden the Indian security beyond their capacity by launching country-wide terror attacks. Mirza says that the Talibanisation of Kerala is not just a coincidence but a well thought out strategy by Pakistan’s jihadi militancy.

Besides, thousands of terrorists belonging to Pakistan sponsored outfits such as Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and are currently fighting alongside the Taliban in Afghanistan. As the Taliban continue to wrest control of key parts of the country from the Afghan government, thousands of terrorists from Pakistan have joined Taliban forces to unleash terror inside Afghanistan.

The LeT and JeM terrorists are active in Kunar and Nangarhar provinces in eastern Afghanistan and Helmand and Kandahar provinces. The Pakistani terrorists may continue to train in Afghanistan without hindrance and carry out attacks inside India, especially with the active ground support from Islamists in Kerala and Kashmir.

Indian intelligence agencies are on alert as they fear that with increase in Taliban strength, the repercussions will be felt in Kerala as well in terms of narcotics smuggling. The officials in narcotics department believe that the increased seizures of high quality processed drugs like heroin and cocaine in India including Kerala is a sign that the influence of Taliban is increasing.

Recent drug seizures at especially in fishing boats and airports in Kerala had Afghanistan as point of origin. NCB officials say that despite presence of foreign troops in Afghanistan for over two decades, Taliban has continued to cultivate opium as its primary source of funding.

India faces a tricky situation, need to have firm control inside Afghanistan

United States recently decided to pull out its troops from Afghanistan after its humiliating loss in the two-decade war. It is worth pointing out that India enjoys tremendous goodwill among the masses in Afghanistan. However, India has till now not taken any official side in the Afghanistan government vs Taliban face-off.

However, with rapid advances made by the Taliban, India faces a dilemma as Taliban may then advance towards Kashmir where Pakistan is actively trying to disrupt peace by instigating terrorist activities. In fact, Afghan Vice President Amrullah Saleh had accused Pakistani Army of guiding the Taliban terrorists. He has even accused Pakistan of supporting, training and giving safe haven to Taliban terrorists.

OpIndia Staff
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Taliban may next target Kashmir, Kerala after Kabul, reveals Pakistani journalist

