Afghanistan Vice President Amrullah Saleh has accused the special unit of Pakistani army of guiding the Taliban terrorists. As per reports, in a Facebook post, Saleh said that Taliban is divided into three sections, one of which is guided by Pakistan’s special anti-terrorist cells. He added that the recent withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan has created a vacuum but government forces were in order. He cautioned that if Taliban gain more land, they will still not be able to rule the country. He further added that people are currently suffering in the areas which are under Taliban control.

He further accused Pakistan of openly supporting the Taliban. Salah, on Tuesday, took to Twitter to share an video clip by Pakistani lawmaker Mohsin Dawar where he was calling out his own country’s support to Taliban.

My brother @mjdawar thank you for standing for the truth & in defense of the truth. Pak has once again opted for a very dangerous & costly adventure. It is a matter of time before the hubris of the establishment to backfire. Afg is too big for GHQ to swallow. Too big. https://t.co/mrC6UqUHCP — Amrullah Saleh (@AmrullahSaleh2) July 13, 2021

Dawar was speaking in Pakistan’s National Assembly on Monday when he said that Taliban are exported to Afghanistan from Pakistan. “Dead bodies of Taliban fighters are brought back to Pakistan for burial. Taliban continue being supported openly,” he said. he also criticised Pakistan President Arif Alvi’s remarks that Pakistan hopes that the Taliban and their countrymen find peace and healing. He added that such a statement is like launching an attack on the neighbouring country.

He added that such statements show that Pakistan government is supporting the terrorist force the government is fighting. He further added that terrorists are gathering again in tribal districts and no one is talking about them. “There is no debate in the house to prevent terrorism. It is being said that we do not support any party in Afghanistan then who is broadcasting on TV channels that Afghanistan is occupied by Taliban?” he questioned.

Soon after Saleh called out Pakistan’s role in Taliban resurgence in Afghanistan, Pakistani Twitter users came out in support of the Taliban.

What do you think of #Taliban?

Aren't they Afghanis?

We believe they are the real Afghanis. They fought for a sovereign #Afghanistan and now when they start winning, not only Pakistan is extending support to them but the world too.#Talibans will be partner in Peace with Pakistan — Kamran Khan (@KamranXKhan) July 13, 2021

He was also accused of being American as well as Indian puppet.

When you take the C17 flight after Kabul is taken over, please take Mohsin along. — Mystic Vedette (@North_Star88) July 13, 2021

You @AmrullahSaleh2 are in CIA & RAW payroll, You ran death squads in your own country against your own people, you & your brother @mjdawar are Indian puppets & shd b ashamed of your actions, you are Muslims but sold your souls for $$$$.

No amount of $$ will help u in hereafter https://t.co/zWTmmYtNay — Habut Khan Sadozai (@Sadozai19) July 13, 2021

Recently, after the US troops withdrew themselves, violence has increased in Afghanistan as Taliban started raising its hood. The Taliban have taken control over several districts and US intelligence assessments suggest that the country’s civilian government may fall to terror group within months.

Meanwhile, Afghanistan govt has accused Pakistan of giving support and safe haven to Taliban terrorists. Pakistan’s interior minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed had said that he families of Taliban terrorists live in his country including in the capital city Islamabad. He also said that sometimes these terrorists also get medical treatment in local hospitals. Despite overwhelming evidence, Pakistan continues to deny these allegations.