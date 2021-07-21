A case of Grooming Jihad has come to light in Sambhal district, Uttar Pradesh. As per reports, a man identified as Asif Qureshi, resident of the Chandausi region on Sambhal, lured a minor Hindu girl pretending to be Hindu using a fake name. He had told the girl that his name was Ashish. UP Police arrested Qureshi from Jaipur and rescued the girl.

Reports suggest that Police found the girl living in a live-in relationship with Qureshi. While talking to ABP News, SP Sambhal said that the accused got an agreement of a live-in relationship in which he identified himself as Ashish.

Details of the case

A complaint was registered by the girl’s family in Chandausi Police Station on July 7 that a man named Asif Qureshi lured their daughter into a relationship. According to ABP News, the family alleged that Police did not take action even when the girl’s family repeatedly contacted Police. After no action was taken from the Police side, Hindu Jagran Manch came in support of the family.

OpIndia contacted Kailash Chandra Gupta, Chief of Hindu Jagran Manch, Sambhal, to know more about the case. He said that when they come to know the Police did not take swift action, they approached Police and urged them to take action. They informed the Police that if there is further delay in registering FIR, the Hindu community would agitate on a large scale. A case was soon registered against Asif.

Qureshi was traced in Jaipur from where UP Police brought him back. The girl was rescued and is currently under Police’s protection. When OpIndia talked to SHO DK Sharma, Chandausi Police Station, Sambhal, he said that Asif was arrested a few days back. “On Thursday, that is July 22, the girl will give her statement in front of the magistrate. The next course of action will be decided after recording the girl’s statement,” SHO Sharma said. He further said Asif is currently lodged in jail, and an investigation in the case is underway.