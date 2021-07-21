UP police thanks Eid celebrating public for keeping it peaceful and cooperating with policemen

On July 21, Uttar Pradesh Police published tweets thanking the public for cooperating with Police and keeping the Eid celebrations peaceful.

Behind the peaceful celebration of our festivals lies immense planning, dedication & hard work of our officers on the ground & cooperation from all of you.



We remain ever thankful 🙏#HappyEid #EidAlAdha2021 #EidAlAdha #eiduladha #EidAdhaMubarak pic.twitter.com/4HUT2uT92d — UP POLICE (@Uppolice) July 21, 2021

In the tweet, they said, “Behind the peaceful celebration of our festivals lies immense planning, dedication & hard work of our officers on the ground & cooperation from all of you. We remain ever thankful.”

The police shared images of UP Police personnel standing guard outside mosques in various districts in Uttar Pradesh and making sure the COVID protocols are maintained. Netizens also appreciated the efforts by UP Police in keeping the Eid celebrations peaceful.

Its really great! Thanks to make it happen easy — mehfoozahmadالحمدللہ (@decentlawyer) July 21, 2021

Restrictions imposed amidst Covid-19 pandemic

Notably, there were restrictions in place by the Uttar Pradesh government in view of the Covid-19 pandemic. A per the guidelines, no more than 50 people were permitted to participate in prayer offerings of Bakra Eid celebrations. Namaz would be offered between 8 AM to 11 AM while following covid-19 protocols. It was mandatory to wear face masks, maintain social distancing and sanitize the area frequently. The sacrifice of the animals was allowed at homes. The sacrifice of banned animals was not permitted during the Eid celebrations.

Our officers foot patrolling their districts on the eve of #Bakrid to ensure a peaceful celebration of the festival.



We appeal to everyone to abide by the #COVID19 norms during their festivities.#UPPCares pic.twitter.com/1UmTyxZMMe — UP POLICE (@Uppolice) July 20, 2021

On July 20, UP Police had urged the public to abide by the Covid-19 protocols. In a tweet, they said, “Our officers foot patrolling their districts on the eve of [Bakra Eid] to ensure a peaceful celebration of the festival. We appeal to everyone to abide by the COVID19 norms during their festivities.”

Covid-19 in Uttar Pradesh

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Uttar Pradesh reported 69 new cases of Covid-19. There are 1093 active cases in the state. Nine people lost their lives due to Covid on Tuesday.