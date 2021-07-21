Wednesday, July 21, 2021
HomeNews ReportsUP police thanks Eid celebrating public for keeping it peaceful and cooperating with policemen
Editor's picksNews Reports
Updated:

UP police thanks Eid celebrating public for keeping it peaceful and cooperating with policemen

The police shared images of UP Police personnel standing guard outside mosques in various districts in Uttar Pradesh and making sure the COVID protocols are maintained.

OpIndia Staff
Yogi Ji
Bakra Eid celebrated peacefully in Uttar Pradesh, Police thanked public for cooperation
62

On July 21, Uttar Pradesh Police published tweets thanking the public for cooperating with Police and keeping the Eid celebrations peaceful.

In the tweet, they said, “Behind the peaceful celebration of our festivals lies immense planning, dedication & hard work of our officers on the ground & cooperation from all of you. We remain ever thankful.”

The police shared images of UP Police personnel standing guard outside mosques in various districts in Uttar Pradesh and making sure the COVID protocols are maintained. Netizens also appreciated the efforts by UP Police in keeping the Eid celebrations peaceful.

Restrictions imposed amidst Covid-19 pandemic

Notably, there were restrictions in place by the Uttar Pradesh government in view of the Covid-19 pandemic. A per the guidelines, no more than 50 people were permitted to participate in prayer offerings of Bakra Eid celebrations. Namaz would be offered between 8 AM to 11 AM while following covid-19 protocols. It was mandatory to wear face masks, maintain social distancing and sanitize the area frequently. The sacrifice of the animals was allowed at homes. The sacrifice of banned animals was not permitted during the Eid celebrations.

On July 20, UP Police had urged the public to abide by the Covid-19 protocols. In a tweet, they said, “Our officers foot patrolling their districts on the eve of [Bakra Eid] to ensure a peaceful celebration of the festival. We appeal to everyone to abide by the COVID19 norms during their festivities.”

Covid-19 in Uttar Pradesh

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Uttar Pradesh reported 69 new cases of Covid-19. There are 1093 active cases in the state. Nine people lost their lives due to Covid on Tuesday.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsuttar pradesh eid, bakra eid, bakrid, bakri eid up
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
561,524FollowersFollow
24,500SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com