Amidst speculations that the third wave of the Chinese coronavirus could hit India soon, the Uttar Pradesh government is leaving no stone unturned to prepare itself to tackle the ppssible escalation of cases and associated issues.

The state government is all set to make as many as 548 oxygen plants operational in the state by August 15, thereby assuring that there is enough oxygen supply in every district of Uttar Pradesh in case the state witnesses a resurgence of Covid cases during the predicted third wave of the infection.

The Chief Secretary of Uttar Pradesh, Rajendra Kumar Tiwari, has directed the commissioners and various district magistrates in the state to ensure that all the 548 oxygen plants sanctioned in districts under them are operational by August 15, 2021.

“Currently 214 out of 548 oxygen plants are functional. See to it that the rest of them are also operational by August 15”, Rajendra Kumar Tiwari told the officials during a video conference, adding that at every oxygen plant at least two technicians would be appointed to oversee the production.

Rajendra Kumar Tiwari said that until now 280 technicians have been shortlisted.

The CS of UP also asked the officials to oversee paediatric wards and ensure that there is a sufficient supply of oxygen there too.

Civil work of the oxygen plants in its final stage: CS of Uttar Pradesh

According to reports, the Chief Secretary of UP has stated that the civil work of the remaining Pressure Swing Absorption (PSA) Oxygen generation plants, undertaken by the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI), are in its final stage. After the sheds are placed, the plants would be made operational by August 15.

UP gearing up to tackle the anticipated third wave of Covid-19

Pertinently, CM Yogi Adityanath, while addressing a press conference at Noida Film City in May this year, said that the state has been equipping itself to fight the anticipated third wave of Covid-19 with complete preparedness.

Since, as per predictions, the third wave may affect children, women, and other vulnerable groups, the Yogi government have been setting up Pediatric ICUs with a minimum capacity of 100 beds in all districts for proper and special care of the children. Additional wards are being set up in the medical colleges.

Moreover, amidst the third wave warning, UP Govt has been carrying out the vaccination drive at war-footing. On June 4th, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath had instructed state officials to triple the state’s daily Covid-19 vaccination rate in a month. According to the calculations, the three-fold goal would entail giving out more than 10 lakh vaccines a day