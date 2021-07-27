Watch: Toddler draws inspiration from Mirabai Chanu, imitates her heroics from Tokyo Olympics

The viral video of a toddler imitating Indian weightlifter Mirabai Chanu’s Olympic heroics is winning the internet.

Following every action of Chanu, the little girl can be seen powdering her hands, bowing down to the barbell and then lifting it.

It is refreshing to see kids taking inspiration from REAL life HEROINES pic.twitter.com/RugnyE6Py1 — Rupa Murthy (@rupamurthy1) July 27, 2021

She can also be seen cheering and waving on completing the task successfully.

The video was retweeted by Chanu herself who commented, “So cute. Just love this.”

So cute. Just love this. https://t.co/IGBHIfDrEk — Saikhom Mirabai Chanu (@mirabai_chanu) July 26, 2021

Being appreciated widely, the video has been shared by multiple netizens who have congratulated the little girl for drawing inspiration from real-life heroes.

A user by the name Monika Sharma Tweeted, “This is what happens when even one girl achieves something big she becomes inspiration to many more for the future.”

This is what happens when even one girl achieves something big she becomes inspiration to many more for the future✨#girlpower💪🏻🇮🇳 https://t.co/UjQsMrIe7f — Monika Sharma (@MonikaS01972035) July 27, 2021

While another user was elated to note that Chanu’s win will motivate more young girls to join sports.

Now you will always motivate Millions of girls To join sports 🙏#MirabaiChanu @mirabai_chanu https://t.co/Gf7Yy9sTh0 — Roshan Mishra (@RoshanMishra014) July 27, 2021

Mirabai Chanu brings a medal for India

Mirabai Chanu on Saturday, in a proud moment for India, finished second in the 49kg category of weightlifting to secure a silver medal.

However, reports of Chanu being eligible for gold is also making rounds since Monday. As per an ANI report, China’s Zhihui Hou who won the women’s 49kg weightlifting gold has been asked to undergo a doping test by the authorities at the Tokyo Games. If Zhihui fails the test, it would make Mirabai the first woman ever to win a Gold medal in weightlifting for India.