Actor Meera Mithun arrested for passing casteist slurs against Dalits

Chennai city cyber-crime police on Saturday arrested Tamil actress and model Meera Mithun from Kerala for passing derogatory remarks against the Scheduled Caste community. Mithun has been booked under 7 sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

A video of Mithun creating ruckus over her arrest and accusing police personnel of harassing her has gone viral on the internet. In the video, the police officials reportedly ask Mithun to surrender her phone. It was shots moments before her arrest.

Meera Mithun sparks outrage after she asked SC film makers to be “chucked out” of the industry

The controversy erupted after Mithun was found making disparaging remarks against members of the SC community. During an interview with a YouTube channel, Meera said that the scheduled caste film workers should be “chucked out” of the industry.

“I am not speaking ill about members of the SC community. But the members of the community face problems mostly because they are involved in illegal activities and crimes. No one will unnecessarily speak ill of someone without any reason,” said Meera while asking for the community members to be “chucked out”.

“In the film industry, SC directors and other people of the community do cheap things. It is time to chuck out all the SC directors and other people from the film industry. In one instance, a director from Paraiyar (SC) community took the first look at my movie,” she alleged. The video had gone viral and sparked outrage after it was widely shared on many social media websites.

After the video had gone viral on social media, it was shared by VCK Chief and MP Thol Thirumavalavan where he asked for the arrest of Meera Mithun. On Saturday last week, the VCK leader, former MP Vanni Arasu and several other organisations in Tamil Nadu have lodged police complaints against the actress.

Reportedly, the actor was booked under sections 153, 153A(1)(a), 505(1)(b), 505 (2) of IPC, and several sections under the SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Act. The Tamil Nadu Untouchability Eradication Front is a co-complainant in the petition against her.