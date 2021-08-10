As the Taliban continues to advance and take control of larger swathes of Afghanistan every passing day, the Indian government is evacuating Indian citizens in Afghanistan before the situation worsens. As per the latest report, the Indian consulate in Mazar-e-Sharif has announced that a special plane will leave for Delhi today and Indian nationals in and around the Afghan city should contact the consulate to board the flight and leave Afghanistan as soon as possible.

Tweet by the Indian consulate in Mazar-e-Sharif

It is reported that Indian diplomats too will be evacuated from the consulate at Mazar-e-Sharif. Earlier, Indian diplomats had vacated the consulate at Kandahar. Over 50 officials and security personnel were evacuated from the Kandahar consulate recently.

As per reports, the Ministry of External Affairs is yet to say anything officially on the matter. The Indian embassy at Kabul is still open.

Taliban takes control of 5 major cities in just 3 days

On Sunday (August 8), the Islamic terror outfit Taliban captured three provincial capitals, the strategic cities of Kunduz, Taloqan and Sar-e-Pul. A day earlier on Saturday (August 7), the Taliban took control of most of Sheberghan, including the provincial government buildings. On Friday, August 6, the Taliban had captured the city of Zaranj in the Nimroz province, thus extending their stronghold from southern provinces to the Northern provinces.