As the situation in Afghanistan continues to get grim, several Indians in Afghanistan wanting to be repatriated back to the country are said to be in a secure area. In a recent update by the ANI, the Indians will be brought back home safely in a day or two.

Several Indians in Afghanistan wanting to be repatriated to India are in a secure area and will be brought back home safely in a day or two: Sources pic.twitter.com/nczDr3kmXq — ANI (@ANI) August 17, 2021

The Indian government has reiterated the assurance to evacuate those Indians who wish to leave Afghanistan. Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said, “Ministry of External Affairs has set up a Special Afghanistan Cell to coordinate repatriation and other requests from Afghanistan.”

MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi has just informed that the Indian ambassador in Kabul and his staff members will be brought back to India too.

In view of the prevailing circumstances, it has been decided that our Ambassador in Kabul and his Indian staff will move to India immediately. — Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) August 17, 2021

This was after the evacuation of Indians from Afghanistan was halted after the commercial flights from Hamid Karzai International Airport were suspended.

“We’ll facilitate repatriation to India of those who wish to leave Afghanistan. There are also a number of Afghans who’ve been our partners in the promotion of our mutual developmental, educational & people to people endeavours. We will stand by them,” Bagchi added.

45 Indians, including the embassy staff posted in Afghanistan, were brought back to New Delhi on Monday in a C-17 evacuation flight. As per reports, over 200 Indians, including some 100 personnel of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police, awaited evacuation from India’s Kabul mission.

It is notable here that after commercial flights were halted Indian Air Force had deployed two heavy-lift airplanes to evacuate stranded Indians.

Hindus and Sikhs in Afghanistan

The Ministry of External Affairs on Monday assured that it was monitoring the situation “on a constant basis at high levels” and said it is “in constant touch with the representatives of Afghan Sikh and Hindu communities”.

“The Government will take all steps to ensure the safety and security of Indian nationals and our interests in Afghanistan,” guaranteed MEA spokesperson.

Manjinder Singh Sirsa of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) said that about 320 Sikh and Hindus have taken shelter at a Gurdwara in Kabul.

Fall of Kabul

After a month-long offensive against the Afghan army, terrorists associated with the Islamist outfit Taliban finally reached the gates of Kabul on Sunday (August 15). After entering the capital city, a Taliban delegation made their way to the presidential palace and urged President Ashraf Ghani to surrender to avoid bloodshed.