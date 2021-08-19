The Uttar Pradesh Police has booked a controversial maulana of 17th century Jama Masjid in Agra and his son for objecting to the flag hoisting ceremony organised on Jama Masjid premises in the city on the occasion of India’s 75th Independence Day.

According to the reports, an FIR was registered against Mazdul Kuddoos Khubaib Rumi, the Shahar Mufti and his son, Hammadul Kuddoos, based on the complaint filed by the chairman of Local Islamia Agency Haji Aslam Qureshi.

On August 15, a group led by a local BJP leader and UP Minority Commission chairperson Ashfaq Saifi had presided over the Independence Day celebrations and hoisting of the Tricolour at the Madarsa Aalia on the Jama Masjid premises. They had also sung the national anthem and saluted the flag.

The event was organised by local Islamia Agency which manages the activities of the Agra Jama Masjid.

However, a day later, an audio clip went viral in which Shahar mufti Mazdul Kuddoos Khubaib Rumi was heard criticising the Independence Day celebrations on the Jama Masjid premises and calling the act as ‘sacrilege‘. In the audio that had gone viral, Mufti was heard cursing the event and saying the people who participated in the Independence Day celebrations should ‘fear Allah’.

As audio went viral, Haji Aslam Qureshi, chairman of Local Islamia Agency and also the organiser of the event, lodged the case at the Mantola police station of Agra. In his complaint, Haji Qureshi said he has a threat to his life from the Shahar mufti, who allegedly used strong words in the audio that has gone viral.

Responding to the incident, BJP leader Ashfaq Saifi said that the cleric and his son insulted the national flag.

“Mufti and his son should realise that they have insulted the national honour. They should apologise for it. We recited the national anthem, hoisted the national flag and chanted ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ in the mosque. An unnecessary controversy has been created by Shaher Mufti and his son over the event,” Saifi was quoted as saying.

Mufti and his son booked by UP Police

A case has been registered against the Mufti under Section 3 of Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971 and sections 153-B, 505, 505 (1)(b) and section 508 of the Indian Penal Code. The cleric’s son Hummdul Khudhush has also been named in the FIR.

“By releasing an audio opposing the Independence Day programme, Mufti Rumi has attempted to disturb the public peace and harmony,” Qureshi said.

The SSP also confirmed that they have provided security to the complainant, Haji Aslam Qureshi, after he expressed a threat to his life from Shahar Mufti.

Meanwhile, Haji Jamaluddin Qureshi, vice-president of All India Jamiat-ul-Quresh, has condemned Haji Aslam Qureshi for registering a complaint against the Shahar mufti.