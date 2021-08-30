Former aide of Osama Bin Laden, and senior Al-Qaeda leader, Amin-ul-Haq returned to his hometown in Afghanistan’s Nangarhar province on Monday, August 30, after the province and the rest of the country fell to the Taliban, 15 days ago. Sources believe that Amin-ul-Haq was a close aide to former al-Qaeda chief Osama bin Laden, who was killed by US forces in Pakistan’s Abbottabad in 2011.

Amin-ul-Haq was the security in charge of Osama bin Laden in Tora Bora and became close to him in the 80s when he worked with Abdullah Azzam in Maktaba Akhidmat.

It is pertinent to note here that as a part of the Doha Agreement, the Taliban had assured the United States that it will not host or allow the al-Qaeda and Islamic State terrorist groups to operate in the areas under their control.

Taliban’s ties with Haqqani is violation of Qatar peace talks

Taliban spokesperson Zabibullah Mujahid, while speaking to NBC News on August 26, when asked if the Taliban will provide a safe haven to al-Qaeda, said that the Jihadist organization has repeatedly promised it will not let anyone use Afghan soil for terrorism.

However, at first, the Jihadist group was seen delegating the security of Kabul to the members of the dreaded terrorist organisation – Haqqani Network, which has close ties with foreign Islamic terrorist groups, including a long-standing association with Al-Qaeda. Now, the return of the dreaded leader of the Al-Qaeda only goes on to prove beyond doubt that the Taliban recaptured Afghanistan will once again be used as a safe haven for terrorists.

According to the reports, Kabul, the capital city of Afghanistan, is currently taken control by nearly 6,000 jihadis of the Haqqani Network led by Khalil al-Rahman Haqqani, brother of Jalaluddin Haqqani, the founder of the network.

Following the capture of Kabul, Anis Haqqani, son of Jalaluddin Haqqani and brother of Sirajuddin Haqqani, the current head of the terrorist group and one of three deputy leaders of the Taliban, has been negotiating with Afghanistan’s National Reconciliation Council, comprising former President Hamid Karzai, Gulbuddin Hekmatyar, leader of the Hizb-e-Islami political and paramilitary group, and Abdullah Abdullah, the deposed administration’s chief peace envoy.

On Thursday, after meeting the Haqqanis, Abdullah Abdullah had indicated publicly that the terror outfit would be overseeing security in the Afghan capital. He had said that the Haqqani network had provided assurances that they would “work hard to provide the right security for the citizens of Kabul.”