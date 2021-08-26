Taliban spokesperson Zabibullah Mujahid has claimed that there is no proof to assert that Osama Bin Laden was the mastermind involved in the 9/11 terror attack on the US. “It was used as an excuse by the Americans to wage war on Afghanistan,” said Mujahid.

Mujahid, while speaking to NBC News said, “Even after 20 years of war, there is no evidence of his (Osama bin Laden) involvement (in the September 11, 2001 terror attack in the US).”

Mujahid when asked if the Taliban will provide a safe haven to al-Qaeda, said that the Jihadi organization has repeatedly promised it will not let anyone use Afghan soil for terrorism.

“When Laden became a problem for the Americans, he was in Afghanistan. But there was no proof of his involvement and we have now promised that the Afghan soil won’t be used against anyone,” Mujahid said further.

“We respect women, they are our sisters. They should not be afraid. The Taliban have fought for the country. The women should be proud of us, not scared,” said Mujahid when asked about women in Afghanistan.

This is after reports of Taliban killing women have come to the fore including the murder of a woman by the Taliban for not wearing a hijab.

NBC also asked Mujahid about the thousands of Afghans waiting to flee the country. “We don’t want our countrymen to leave the country. Whatever they have done in the past, we have given them amnesty,” Mujahid said amid reports of Taliban conducting door-to-door searches.

Taliban have reportedly attacked and killed many interpreters who worked with the US Military and has launched a door-to-door hunt to catch hold of everyone who worked either with the government or the military.

“We need our country people, the young and educated folks for the nation. But if they want to leave, it’s their choice,” Mujahid said further.

Meanwhile, the Kabul airport and the country borders have slipped into complete chaos with people trying to evade the Taliban regime. There are at least 10,000 people at the Kabul airport waiting to be rescued.