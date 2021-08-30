Deputy Director of the Bible Open University International (BOUI) Pastor Upendra in a viral video can be heard saying “Under the leadership of our beloved leader Mr PD Sundara Rao, we, on behalf of All India True Christian Council demand that India should be split into two and one half should be given to Christians as a separate country.”

The shocking video was posted by SC ST Rights Forum, an advocacy group that works to safeguard the rights of SC/STs on its Twitter handle. “We will not bother you then,” said the Pastor further. The video was shared on August 24.

“Under the leadership of our beloved leader Mr PD Sundara Rao, we, on behalf of All India True Christian Council demand that India should be split into 2 and 1 half given to Christians as a separate country. We’ll not bother you”:

-K Upendra, Bible Open University International pic.twitter.com/BzVHtGkbno — SC ST RIGHTS FORUM (@SCSTForum) August 24, 2021

Pastor K. Upendra Rao is reportedly also the State President of All India True Christian Council for Telangana and Maharashtra.

While AITCC’s Facebook page has been lying redundant since 2019, the few posts on its social media page talk about the various donation drives held by the organization including giving bikes to “God’s servants.”

AITCC’s Facebook post from 2019.

Conversion and evangelism have been established as a well-organized industry in several parts of India. States like Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Telangana are witnessing rampant conversions with the missionaries deploying multiple tactics to lure people into Christianity.

We reported earlier that the Andhra Pradesh police had registered a case against three pastors for posting photographs of children from families in a village on social media platforms to collect funds by claiming that they were orphans.

The racket was unearthed last month by the villagers of Thukkulur in the Krishna district. While one pastor was detained, the other two managed to abscond.