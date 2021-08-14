On Saturday (August 14), Afghan President Ashraf Ghani made his first public appearance after the Islamist terror outfit, Taliban, intensified its offensive and got hold of key territories. Dozens of border crossings and provinces have fallen into the hands of the Taliban since the US announced to withdraw its troops by August end.

In a pre-recorded message, the Afghan President called for the remobilisation of armed forces, following their crushing defeat at the hands of the Taliban. He emphasised that it was the topmost priority of the Afghan government. Ashraf Ghani said, “Under the current situation, remobilizing of the security and defence forces is our top priority and required measures are underway for this purpose.”

He also informed that the government is in touch with ‘local leaders’ and ‘international partners’ to resolve the ongoing human rights crisis. The Afghan President said, “I know that you are concerned about your present and future but I assure you as your president that my focus is to prevent further instability, violence, and displacement of my people. To do this, I have started widespread consultations within and outside the government, with political leaders and international partners and I will soon share the results with the people.”

The president said that he will not allow the imposed war on Afghans to bring further killings, loss of the gains made in the last 20 years, destruction of public property and continued instability.

Afghan President refuses to resign as speculated

It was earlier being speculated that the President would tender his resignation today and leave the war-torn country with his family. But, contrary to the assumptions, Ashraf Ghani did not resign from the post of President. It must be mentioned that the Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, known to be sympathetic to the Taliban cause, had earlier claimed that the Islamist terror outfit would not negotiate until Ghani left Office.

On Friday, Afghan Vice-President Amrullah Saleh informed about a high-level national security meeting chaired by President Ashraf Ghani. He informed, “It was decided with conviction and resolve that we stand firm against Taliban terrorists and do everything to strengthen the national resistance by all means and ways. Period, We are proud of our ANDSF (Afghan National Defense & Security Forces).”

Afghanistan at the verge of Humanitarian crisis

In Afghanistan, the Taliban offensive has resulted in a massive humanitarian disaster. In the last two months, the resurgent Taliban have gained more territory in Afghanistan than at any time since they were ousted from power in 2001. According to reports, the escalation of the war in the last two months has displaced over 60,000 households across war-torn Afghanistan’s 34 provinces. At least 17,000 families have sought refuge in Kabul, the Afghan capital, which is also under siege by Sunni Pashtun rebels.

The incredible speed at which the Taliban has been grabbing large swaths of land in Afghanistan since the US and NATO forces announced their withdrawal from the war-torn country after 20 years of presence, raises concerns about how long the Afghan government will be able to hold control of the remaining areas of the country. According to reports, nine provincial capitals and three towns have been captured by the terrorist group on Tuesday alone.

According to Reuters, US intelligence analysis says that at this rate, Taliban militants could isolate Afghanistan’s capital in 30 days and possibly take it completely over in the coming 90 days. Islamist groups currently control around two-thirds of Afghanistan, with 11 provincial capitals under their control or on the verge of doing so. As the Taliban capture more areas, imposing Islamic Sharia law and executing opponents, civilians from those areas are rushing to the capital.