Wednesday, August 11, 2021
News ReportsPolitics
Updated:

Delhi Court grants bail to BJP leader Ashwini Upadhyay in case of anti-Muslim sloganeering at Jantar Mantar

Ashwini Upadhyay said that no communal sloganeering took place till the time he was at the protesting site at Jantar Mantar

OpIndia Staff
Delhi HC grants bail to advocate Ashwini Upadhyay in case of anti-Muslim sloganeering at Jantar Mantar
Ashwini Upadhyay(Image Source: Financial Express)
1

A Delhi Court on Wednesday granted bail to BJP leader Ashwini Upadhyay, who was arrested and remanded to two days of judicial custody in connection with anti-Muslim sloganeering near Jantar Mantar. He has been asked to deposit a surety of Rs 50,000, Live Law reported.

Earlier on Monday, a case was filed against him after a video showing anti-Muslim slogans being raised during a protest at Jantar Mantar had gone viral on the internet.

Ashwani Upadhyay and five others involved in the case were arrested on Tuesday. Besides Upadhyay, those arrested included Vinod Sharma, Deepak Singh, Vinit Kranti, Preet Singh and Deepak. They were presented via video conferencing before Duty Metropolitan Magistrate Tanvi Khurana.

While Upadhyay refused any involvement in the matter, the DCP of New Delhi Deepak Yadav informed that the people who gathered at Jantar Mantar had no permission. “It has come to our due notice that some people raised inciting and objectionable slogans as well. We have also received a video and have registered FIR in the case. We are carrying out further investigation into the matter. Necessary action will be taken at the earliest.” he said.

Upadhyay disassociates himself from sloganeering

The former BJP spokesperson has reportedly disassociated himself with the people who raised the communal and anti-Mulsim slogans. Upadhyay in a video said that no communal sloganeering took place till the time he was at the protesting site.

He also claimed that he is not sure of the authenticity of the video and cast aspersions of it being fake or doctored. In case the video is true, Upadhyay has demanded strict action against the perpetrators. 

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

