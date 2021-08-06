A tweet went viral on Thursday where Newslaundry and The Print columnist Aveek Sen could be seen calling for the rape of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

In the tweet from 2013 that went viral, Aveek Sen was seen quoting TimesNow, saying that Mamata Banerjee had called the Barasat rapists ‘CPIM supporters’. To that, Aveek Sen had responded saying “Its high time these cpm supporters rape Mamta!”

Aveek Sen makes disgusting comment

The comment went viral after Aveek Sen went on a campaign to suspend non-Left accounts on Twitter. One of his primary targets was ‘The Skin Doctor’, who was suspended from the platform. But Sen was not satisfied with the result and wanted Twitter to suspend those who had retweeted or ‘liked’ his tweets.

After he embarked on his campaign, numerous tweets of his went viral on the platform. In the tweets, he could be seen using vile abusive language against his detractors and others.

The tweets demonstrate a virulent hatred for ‘The Skin Doctor’ and contained vicious abuses towards women.

There are countless tweets of his where he has made abusive comments.

Sen has made several tweets objectifying women.

Some tweets that he has made are truly shocking.

His tweets reveal that there is no low that he will not stoop to.

Numerous others came forward with their own stories about Aveek Sen and their interactions with him. Filmmaker Manish Mundra revealed that he was approached by Sen to fund his movie.

See how @aveeksen used to follow up with me to fund his film. Left liberal outdoors and fund seeker Indoors. And once he failed. Unfollowed me and also try to report me to get me suspended. #bsdk pic.twitter.com/Jl5ybb0ODg — Manish Mundra (@ManMundra) August 5, 2021

Creepy Pervert Writer strikes at a Baloch woman

In one particular instance, Aveek Sen harassed a woman who appeared to be a Baloch. After the woman thanked Sen for supporting the Baloch, his line of questioning veered towards extremely creepy behaviour. He asked her if she was married and her age.

Right after that, Sen asked her if she was on WhatsApp. When the woman refused to share her number, he told her that it was to confirm her identity and because he wanted to ‘support her cause’.

Then, he proceeded to demand her photograph. At this point, it was clear that she was uncomfortable with the whole conversation but he continued to persist. The conversation ended with him expressing the desire to meet her, to which she did not respond.

But our ‘knight in shining armour’ was not to be disheartened, he proceeded to tell her that he liked her and then a ‘reply me??????????????’ and a ‘u there?’. The interaction ended unceremoniously with a middle finger emoji from Sen.

Aveek Sen and Team Saath

Team Saath, the handle that is associated with actor Sushant Singh, who had participated in the anti-CAA protests that led to the Delhi anti-Hindu riots, claims that they had “approached” Aveek Sen as they were working for the “same cause”. Team Saath has also regularly doxxed people from the non-Left and has run hate campaigns against those who are ideologically aligned with the non-Left and support Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

However, Team Saath that regularly hounds people said that they were “wrong to approach him” because he had called for the rape pf Mamata Banerjee. They even called for his account to be suspended.

To this, Aveek Sen responded standing by his tweet that called for the rape of Bengal CM. Sen also runs @hateSWATteam, which claims to be a “SWAT Team Against Hate & Fake Posts”.

Sen, who sits with excel sheets and databases to harass and suspend non-Left Twitter accounts, is also a columnist for ThePrint and Newslaundry.