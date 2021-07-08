Thursday, July 8, 2021
HomeNews ReportsSushant Singh's Team Saath again accused of targeted harassment and online bullying, hounds Twitter...
Editor's picksFeaturedNews ReportsPoliticsSocial Media
Updated:

Sushant Singh’s Team Saath again accused of targeted harassment and online bullying, hounds Twitter user for expressing opinion

The troll account @TeamSaath is run by former actor Sushant Singh, the one who used to appear as the narrator in Savdhan India. Singh, apart from running a troll account that indulges in online bullying, has been a serial fake news peddler too.

OpIndia Staff
Sushant Singh's troll account again harasses Twitter user for expressing opinions that they did not like
Sushant Singh's troll account Team Saath(L), Twitter user @Being_Humour (R)
9

The troll account Team Saath, run by actor Sushant Singh of the former Savdhan India fame, has again been accused of targeted harassment and online bullying.

A popular Twitter handle @Being_Humour has shared today that he has been facing harassment from @TeamSaath just because he supports a different political ideology. @Being_Humour stated that he has been mentally harassed by the online bullying unleashed upon him by TeamSaath and if anything happens to him, TeamSaath and actor Sushant Singh will be responsible.

tweet by @Being_Humour

Earlier in the day, @Being_Humour had responded to a tweet where a Twitter user named Khushboo Khan had stated that she doesn’t “trust” the non-veg restaurants of Delhi unless they are in a “Muslim area” or the owner himself is a Muslim. She had added that she doesn’t even trust Halal certificates and had thus castigated restaurants that are not in so-called “Muslim areas” or are not owned by Muslim men.

In what appears to be blatant hatred against restaurants that are owned by Hindus, the Twitter user seemed to be advocating for ghettoisation, and economic boycott of non-Muslim businesses. @Being_Humour, citing multiple cases, had stated that if a Hindu person had tweeted the same thing about ‘Hindu-owned business’ and advocating for a boycott of non-Hindu restaurants, he/she would have been arrested by police.

In a thread, @Being_Humour had also listed instances where the exact thing had happened.

Responding to @Being_Humour’s tweet, Team Saath had labelled the response as ‘harassment of a woman’ just because the handle Khushboo Khan was apparently a female, and reported the tweet, tagging Twitter’s online safety handle alleging that @Being_Humour has been “Trolling and harassing women”.

They even branded @Being_Humour as a repeat offender who ‘harasses women’ and added that they will keep reporting the handle.

Responding to Team Saath’s threatening tweet, @Being_Humour replied that they have no basis to call it harassment as he was merely stating out facts. @Being_Humour then shared multiple screenshots where persons have faced arrest and police inquiry for declaring not to accept delivery or not to buy products from a vendor because of their religion.

@Being_Humour listed multiple instances where individuals or groups have faced police action for the same thing that Khushboo Khan was suggesting.

The person Khushboo Khan has since protected her tweets and has locked her handle.

Team Sath was suspended earlier for breaking Twitter rules and threatening to share personal information of others

Team Saath has been notorious for misusing Twitter for online bullying and targeted harassment of individuals whose political views do not align with them. They have mass-reported many nationalist handles on Twitter.

The account had earlier tried unsuccessfully to de-platform popular Twitter user named Saffron Sniper. In a tweet, Team Saath Official wrote, “A compulsive abuser, a regular harasser and a persistent stalker has been suspended.” However, when the Twitter account of Saffron Sniper was restored, the troll account was quick to delete the tweet.

Team Saath handle was earlier suspended

Team Saath has been the go-to Twitter account for left liberals and rabid Islamists to silence nationalist voices in the country. The troll account viciously attacks other Twitter users in an attempt to embolden their own narrative and brand handles with just a different political view as ‘hateful, violent or harassing’.

The troll account is run by former actor Sushant Singh, the one who used to appear as the narrator in Savdhan India. Singh, apart from running a troll account that indulges in online bullying, has been a serial fake news peddler.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsTwitter harassment, Online bullying, religious discrimination
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Sushant Singh’s Team Saath again accused of targeted harassment and online bullying, hounds Twitter user for expressing opinion

OpIndia Staff -
Responding to @Being_Humour's tweet, Team Saath had labelled the response as 'harassment of a woman' just because the handle Khushboo Khan was apparently a female, and reported the tweet, tagging Twitter's online safety handle alleging that @Being_Humour has been "trolling and harassing women".
News Reports

‘Any Tom, Dick and Harry can write anything?’ Here is how Delhi HC came down on Congress supporter Saket Gokhale over defamatory tweets

OpIndia Staff -
During the hearing, the Delhi High Court asked Congress supporter Saket Gokhale about how could he be vilifying people as he did to Lakshmi M Puri.

British media announces they are sending elephants to Kenya for ‘rewilding’, Kenya govt says they have no idea

Kerala’s Ex-Health Minister to give lessons on Covid management to IIM-B students while pandemic rages unhinged in the state

‘Apolitical farmers’ to now contest upcoming Punjab elections: Details

Gujarat’s first Grooming Jihad victim ‘disappears’ after retracting her statement. Details

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
558,125FollowersFollow
24,500SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com