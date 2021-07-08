The troll account Team Saath, run by actor Sushant Singh of the former Savdhan India fame, has again been accused of targeted harassment and online bullying.

A popular Twitter handle @Being_Humour has shared today that he has been facing harassment from @TeamSaath just because he supports a different political ideology. @Being_Humour stated that he has been mentally harassed by the online bullying unleashed upon him by TeamSaath and if anything happens to him, TeamSaath and actor Sushant Singh will be responsible.

tweet by @Being_Humour

Earlier in the day, @Being_Humour had responded to a tweet where a Twitter user named Khushboo Khan had stated that she doesn’t “trust” the non-veg restaurants of Delhi unless they are in a “Muslim area” or the owner himself is a Muslim. She had added that she doesn’t even trust Halal certificates and had thus castigated restaurants that are not in so-called “Muslim areas” or are not owned by Muslim men.

If a Hindu says same he’ll be arrested immediately.. @DelhiPolice any action against her ? @Khushbookhan_ pic.twitter.com/pSN7n85FnU — Maithun (@Being_Humor) July 8, 2021

In what appears to be blatant hatred against restaurants that are owned by Hindus, the Twitter user seemed to be advocating for ghettoisation, and economic boycott of non-Muslim businesses. @Being_Humour, citing multiple cases, had stated that if a Hindu person had tweeted the same thing about ‘Hindu-owned business’ and advocating for a boycott of non-Hindu restaurants, he/she would have been arrested by police.

In a thread, @Being_Humour had also listed instances where the exact thing had happened.

Responding to @Being_Humour’s tweet, Team Saath had labelled the response as ‘harassment of a woman’ just because the handle Khushboo Khan was apparently a female, and reported the tweet, tagging Twitter’s online safety handle alleging that @Being_Humour has been “Trolling and harassing women”.

They even branded @Being_Humour as a repeat offender who ‘harasses women’ and added that they will keep reporting the handle.

Responding to Team Saath’s threatening tweet, @Being_Humour replied that they have no basis to call it harassment as he was merely stating out facts. @Being_Humour then shared multiple screenshots where persons have faced arrest and police inquiry for declaring not to accept delivery or not to buy products from a vendor because of their religion.

If anything happens to me blame @TeamSaath for that. They harass everyone on Twitter who have different ideology than theirs.



See below and you’ll understand why I asked for action against Khushboo Khan. https://t.co/47vFdb32Sh pic.twitter.com/PacQstgy5t — Maithun (@Being_Humor) July 8, 2021

@Being_Humour listed multiple instances where individuals or groups have faced police action for the same thing that Khushboo Khan was suggesting.

The person Khushboo Khan has since protected her tweets and has locked her handle.

Team Sath was suspended earlier for breaking Twitter rules and threatening to share personal information of others

Team Saath has been notorious for misusing Twitter for online bullying and targeted harassment of individuals whose political views do not align with them. They have mass-reported many nationalist handles on Twitter.

The account had earlier tried unsuccessfully to de-platform popular Twitter user named Saffron Sniper. In a tweet, Team Saath Official wrote, “A compulsive abuser, a regular harasser and a persistent stalker has been suspended.” However, when the Twitter account of Saffron Sniper was restored, the troll account was quick to delete the tweet.

Team Saath handle was earlier suspended

Team Saath has been the go-to Twitter account for left liberals and rabid Islamists to silence nationalist voices in the country. The troll account viciously attacks other Twitter users in an attempt to embolden their own narrative and brand handles with just a different political view as ‘hateful, violent or harassing’.

The troll account is run by former actor Sushant Singh, the one who used to appear as the narrator in Savdhan India. Singh, apart from running a troll account that indulges in online bullying, has been a serial fake news peddler.